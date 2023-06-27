the country is located in the third level of export

The product with the greatest commercialization worldwide has its commemorative day in Colombia. The National Federation of Coffee Growers, which represents the union of coffee growers in the country, chose June 27 as ‘National Coffee Day’. Since, on that same date, homage is paid to the creation of said relevant foundation in the country’s economy and to the millions of farmers that integrate it and contribute to the production of this product.

Coffee is an agricultural crop considered one of the flagship products of the national territory and with the highest consumption in Colombian homes, the same that allows the support of approximately 540 thousand families in 570 municipalities, according to recent statistics.

El Cesar and La Guajira are outstanding departments with the highest incidence in coffee exports. However, this process within the framework of the pandemic was affected by all the changes that it caused in the different fields of the world economy. “In the pandemic we were affected at the national level, the bag of coffee had a drop, currently it remains at $1,438,000”, explained Álvaro Osorio, representative of coffee growers in Cesar.

He also added that they are a little concerned about the variable climate changes that are taking place in the country: “So far the heat that has been in recent months has not affected us, there has been a good distribution of rain in these areas, however, there is concern about the El Niño phenomenon. According to Ideam, it comes with strong climate changes and can be detrimental to the crops of coffee growers in Cesar”, he narrowed.

WHAT EFFECTS DOES DRINKING COFFEE CAUSE?

Studies carried out show some benefits produced by coffee consumption, which are:

-Improves physical performance

-Relieves head, neck and shoulder pain

-Fights depression

-Reduces the risk of contracting neurodegenerative diseases

-Minimizes the risk of cancer

-Contains nutritional qualities, among others.

