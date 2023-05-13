The country will not be bankrupt! – Mashriq TV

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took steps for the agreement according to the conditions of the IMF. “While expressing concern about the delay in the staff level agreement, he has asked the IMF not to spread rumors about Pakistan’s default.” World politics based on injustice regarding Pakistan. Ishaq Dar has said that an international rating agency has also commented on a possible default. “Internationally, people are wondering how Pakistan is managing.” The consequences of a political party blocking the cities have not only negatively affected the stock market, but also the results of the uncontrollable dollar in the interbank market, which has increased the fears of a further increase in the intensity of inflation. As far as Mr. Ishaq Dar’s statement is concerned, he knows better how he can manage this situation’ and his reference to the negative behavior of the international agencies towards Pakistan’s economy is definitely a blemish. It could be because Bloomberg had hinted in this direction two or three days ago, ‘Bloomberg is another international agency’, their gardens are in the hands of the international forces who want Pakistan to default in any case’ and this which Despite the implementation of strict conditions of the IMF, it is still being lax about the staff level agreement, so it is clear that behind this negative attitude are actually the same forces that CPEC. After closing it once, the current government has been tight-lipped about the progress in this regard, ‘the details about which forces are not hidden’, despite the fact that the loans have been returned in recent days. The Finance Ministry has dispelled the impression that Pakistan will soon (willingly) default due to its inability to repay loans. And now the Finance Minister’s announcement to ensure the payment of all external loans by December has certainly surprised all the opposing forces and circles, both external and internal. It will also be ensured to provide convenience to the public in the coming budget.