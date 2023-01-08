Photo courtesy of China Southern Airlines after the implementation of the New Entry Policy

China News Service, Guangzhou, January 8th (Reporter Guo Jun) At 00:16 on January 8th, China Southern Airlines flight CZ312 from Toronto to Guangzhou successfully landed at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. The first international flight to land in the country after the implementation of the new entry policy of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, this flight of passengers is also the first batch of beneficiaries of entry-free nucleic acid testing and entry quarantine measures since the epidemic three years ago.

After the flight landed, the passengers walked out of the arrival hall one after another. Oncoming is family and friends who come to greet you. Ms. Gong, who just came out to reunite with her family, shared: “After hearing the news, I immediately booked a ticket to return to China. After three years, I can finally go home happily.”

The flight crew and crew on duty also came out with the passengers. For the first time since the epidemic, centralized quarantine was not required. They also expressed their excitement. Feng Ling, head teacher and purser, said: “The 2023 Spring Festival travel has already begun, and we will start working in a better state.”

Starting from 00:00 on January 8, China Southern Airlines’ inbound flights from Guangzhou International and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions will be transferred from Terminal T1 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to Terminal T2 for protection. Services for the elderly (including unaccompanied elderly services), small animal consignment and other services, resume the “one-ticket, luggage-free” service from international to domestic and international to international.

During the entry process, China Southern Airlines will provide passengers with a “one-stop” entry service from the airport gate to the arrival gate, issue entry guidance service “tips”, show passengers the entire entry process guidance strategy and flow chart, and For the disembarkation route, two “mobile service stations” will be added on the boarding bridge to provide customs clearance service guidance, flight information inquiries and special passenger services. “We inquired about the flight and passenger situation in advance, formulated a plan, categorized and zoned, and assigned personnel to follow up, so as to ensure the entry of passengers.” The staff of China Southern Airlines said. (Finish)

