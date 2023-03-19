CIUDAD DEL ESTE (fateful reality, by wording) It is a shame how everyone knows the needs of the country, in terms of education, health, crime, housing, food, everyone knows, everyone sees, but from the mouths of politicians these issues only They come out during the campaign season, they promise gold and Moors but once up they don’t remember anything. Hopefully the candidate who wins the next elections will do something out of the thousands of promises they babble. Yesterday “our daily tragedy” went viral on social networks, which unfortunately must be experienced by citizens who go to public hospitals and not as public as the IPS, also because even though this event has occurred in a Health Center , treatment and care are the same in all institutions that somehow depend on the state. The deplorable case of a young woman who gave birth on the hospital floor due to a lack of medical attention, due to a supposed lack of personnel, but in reality due to simple disinterest on the part of those in charge, dealing with the people who come to the hospital looking for help, because obviously no one goes to the hospital to take a walk, we all go as a last resort when our health situation is unbearable and we have not been able to solve it in any other way, since we have well learned that going to the hospital is the same as giving in to luck, to mistreatment and humiliation and above all to the abandonment of those who should fight for our well-being.

The newborn’s grandmother told the press about the anguish and desolation her daughter and grandson suffered at the Itaugua National Hospital, where they often asked for help from the staff in white and whose only response from the nurse was that there was no one to help. serve him, but is she not capable of receiving a child? In the absence of doctors, can’t nurses at least provide first aid? Run at least the first few errands while you wait for some miracle doctor to show up.

And then the national media that represent the privileged class jump to say that those who go with a midwife are unaware, that those who go with a doctor are ignorant, that these people who facilitate humanitarian aid and assistance that in the Hospitals that are denied to the public are delinquents, for indicating weed remedies, for indicating over-the-counter remedies, for attending deliveries, for praying to the sick.

The same thing happens when talking about entire families that ride a motorcycle at 6 in the morning with 2, 3 and 4 children trying to get to school and work, but the father and mother are treated as criminals who are doing the effort to get ahead and give at least an education to your children, what are you going to do if there is no public transportation, especially in CDE, if you don’t have enough money to pay for school transportation, taxi, uber, etc. every day to send it to school, and they go out there from their tower to say “that’s why you shouldn’t have children that you can’t support” seriously??

Can we be so egocentric and selfish to measure the reality of the whole world with our rod? The poor are poor because they want to, because they don’t work, because they don’t study, because they don’t make an effort, because they want everything to be given to them, they want everything served on a platter, these are just a few comments that one comes across on networks. And then comes the issue that they continue to vote for the Colorado party, that the liberals will return to the socialist country like Venezuela, that Payo Cubas is going to release marijuana and they will sell tocos for as little as 3,000 guaraníes, among other nonsense that doesn’t help at all. to the country, who will save Paraguay?

