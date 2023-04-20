The country’s spring sown grain area exceeds 160 million mu, and the progress is nearly 20%- Chinadaily.com.cn

Grain rains come, and farming is busy. So far, most parts of my country have entered a critical period of spring sowing and spring management. Due to the vast territory of our country and the large climate difference between the north and the south, the time of spring agricultural production varies from place to place.

Perceive the footprints of spring sowing in the map from Lichun to Guyu

First of all, let’s take a look at the footprint of spring sowing pipes in my country from the beginning of spring to the rainy season through the change of the 10°C isotherm on the map↓

10°C represents the starting temperature for the growth of warm-loving crops. Starting from the beginning of spring, southern China has gradually reached 10°C, and the early rice seedling raising work has officially started.

From the rain to the vernal equinox, early rice seedling raising in the south has been fully rolled out. At the vernal equinox, as the 10°C line rises further northward, the winter wheat in the north will turn green, and the sowing of potatoes and spring wheat in the northwest will officially begin.

During the Qingming Festival, the winter wheat in Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong, Henan, Hebei, Shanxi, Shaanxi and other provinces has entered the jointing and booting stage one after another, and the wheat in Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Guizhou and other provinces has successively flowered and filled.

With the arrival of the Grain Rain solar term, rice seedling raising in the Northeast Plain is coming to an end; corn and soybeans are being sown one after another, and spring sowing across the country will be carried out on a large scale around May Day.

Nearly 20% of the country’s spring sowing progress

According to the latest agricultural situation dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the area of ​​spring sown grain in the country has exceeded 160 million mu, and the progress is nearly 20%, which is slightly faster than the same period last year. Sowing of rice, corn and soybeans from south to north is about to enter the peak period.

Based on the high-precision positioning of Beidou navigation, each piece of farmland is entered into the “Beidou refined management platform”. Compared with the traditional rice transplanter, the “new weapon” has added an auxiliary driving system, and only one person is required to put the rice seedlings, and basically no driver is needed. , not only reduces the labor intensity, but also makes the operation process more accurate and efficient. At present, the comprehensive mechanization rate of rice in Tianmen City has reached 88.6%.

Heilongjiang is the main soybean producing area in my country. Last year, the sown area of ​​soybeans accounted for 48.1% of the country’s total. Right now, this year’s soybean planting operations are starting one after another.

In Linhe Village, Hailun City, Heilongjiang Province, large agricultural machinery is busy sowing soybeans. Different from the past, this year, for the first time, the cultivation technology of double-row dense planting in large ridges is adopted here, which increases the number of plants compared with traditional small ridge planting, and the soybean yield can be increased by more than 10%.

This year, my country will continue to promote soybean and oil production capacity improvement projects, ensure that the sown area of ​​soybean and oil crops is stable at more than 350 million mu, and strive to increase the area by more than 10 million mu.

Heilongjiang Province, as the main soybean production area, will reach 73.975 million mu this year. In order to protect the interests of growers, Heilongjiang Province will continue to implement a differentiated subsidy policy for corn and soybeans. In principle, the subsidy for soybean producers will reach more than 350 yuan per mu. At the same time, the introduction of soybean planting income insurance has increased the enthusiasm of growers. At present, all localities have decomposed the planting area into villages, farmers, and plots.

Liu Yunyu, a major grower in Linhe Village, Dongfeng Town, Hailun City, Heilongjiang Province:The current national policy is very good, and our farmers are very confident in farming. I have contracted more than 2,000 mu of land now, and I have removed some areas for stubble adjustment. There are still more than 1,500 mu of land. I plan to plant all of it with soybeans this year.

National key agricultural projects and initiatives continue to advance

This year, the important production-increasing models of black soil protection and soybean-corn belt compound planting were written into the No. 1 central document, and the area of ​​promotion continued to increase.

In order to continue to promote the protection of black soil, Jilin Province has formulated the 2023 Conservation Tillage Implementation Plan and the Technical Guidelines for the Black Soil Conservation Tillage Action Plan, and organized the Provincial Conservation Tillage Expert Guidance Group to be divided into five working groups. Technical training and mentoring services. At the same time, the number of no-tillage planters matching conservation tillage has reached 50,000.

In the corn planting demonstration base in Lishu County, Siping City, Jilin Province, this year’s spring plowing, the local area uses a new type of no-tillage seeder for corn sowing. The no-tillage seeder can complete multiple operations including straw return, sowing, deep application of base fertilizer, etc., and can achieve the goal of uniform and strong seedlings while protecting the cultivated land.

Right now, 4,000 mu of spring-sowed soybean-corn compound planting in Feicheng, Shandong is in full swing. In Beishigou Village, Anjiazhuang Town, Feicheng City, Shandong Province, six soybean-corn compound planting machines are busy in the field. Two rows of purple-coated corn seeds and four rows of red-coated soybean seeds follow the scientifically set number of rows Proportion and sowing spacing, orderly sow to the field along the forward direction of the planter.

At present, the compound planting of soybean and corn in Feicheng City has developed 48,000 mu. By holding technical training courses, setting up technical guidance groups, and taking demonstration sites as the driving force, the compound planting of soybean and corn has been promoted in an orderly manner. More and more farmers have begun to choose soybean Corn compound planting.

Wang Jirong, Director of Feicheng Agriculture and Rural Bureau:On the basis of purchasing advanced supporting agricultural machinery and tools, we have upgraded the original agricultural machinery and tools, empowered by digitalization, and solved the problems of good planting, good management and good harvest for the masses from this part.

Winter wheat enters critical growth period

Field management is more efficient

While spring sowing is busy, field management of summer grain crops is also entering a critical period. Let’s take a look at the new measures of wheat spring management in various places.

More than 85 million mu of wheat in Henan has fully entered the heading and poplar flowering period, which is a critical period for the formation of yield. Now, the focus of wheat field management is to control pests and diseases. To this end, Henan sent 18 expert guidance groups for the prevention and control of major wheat diseases and insect pests to various cities and counties to scientifically guide farmers to carry out field management, ensure the progress and effectiveness of disease and insect pest control, and strive to achieve “worms eat grain”.

CCTV reporter Shi Shaoyu:This is the high-standard farmland demonstration area in Wuyang County, Luohe City, Henan Province. Next to me is the Meteorological Comprehensive Technology Service Station in the demonstration area. It can monitor soil temperature, moisture, and pests and diseases in real time. , Carry out targeted control operations on wheat.

Wu Penglai, director of the Agricultural and Rural Bureau of Wuyang County, Luohe City, Henan Province:We have raised a total of more than 4 million special funds to prevent and control wheat scab-based diseases and insect pests. At the same time, our county has organized and arranged more than 200 technical personnel to go to the villages to go to the households, so that the services can be provided to the field and the responsibility can be assigned to the individual. According to calculations, after effective control of wheat scab, the loss can be reduced by at least 20%.

The large-scale spring irrigation of wheat in Hebei Province is continuing. In the wheat field of Beilouxia Village, Ningjin County, Xingtai City, which is a national demonstration base for the modernization of agricultural science and technology, the villagers only need to turn on the switch, and the buried multi-section automatic telescopic sprinkler irrigation equipment Efficient and precise work will be carried out. The agricultural technicians of Ningjin County also made full use of scientific and technological means such as the new high-efficiency water-saving irrigation model and field weather stations to help farmers manage wheat in spring.

Wu Liyong, director of the Agricultural Technology Extension Station of Ningjin County, Xingtai City:Relying on the technical advantages of the Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences, we carry out demonstration and promotion of new agricultural varieties and new technologies, vigorously develop high-efficiency water-saving agriculture, and build a water-saving demonstration area of ​​50,000 mu, saving 30 to 50 cubic meters of water per mu per year, realizing water saving An organic combination of efficiency and high-quality development.

(CCTV reporter Liang Lijuan, Shi Shaoyu, Jiang Shulin, Liu Cheng, Chen Yewei)

[Responsible editor: Xu Dan]