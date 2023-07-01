Home » The coup proved successful, the salary of the Russian soldiers increased
The coup proved successful, the salary of the Russian soldiers increased

The coup proved successful, the salary of the Russian soldiers increased

Moscow: The failed coup has worked. The salary of Russian soldiers increased. Russia has increased the salaries of the soldiers by more than 10 percent after the failed coup of the private military militia. The official decree has been issued to increase the salaries of the Russian soldiers.

According to the official decree, 10.5% of the salaries of Russian soldiers

The increase will take effect from October 1. In Russia, on June 24, the private military militia Wagner Group staged a coup d’état.

