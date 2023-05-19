The course is set again

29
73% of the article is still covered.
The association assembly of the Neckar-Alb Regional City Railway Association and the association assembly of the ÖPNV association in Ammertal have set the course for module 1 with the same content. It’s about the completion and commissioning of the new stops on the Neckar-Alb railway, the organization of route maintenance in the Ammertal and Ermstal and the train services…
73% of the article is still covered.
See also Mortara, elderly, has an illness: rescuers find over 40 dogs and the carcasses of 4 dead animals at home