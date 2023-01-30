After 12 years of the inauguration of the El Cercado dam on the Ranchería river, the farmers and other inhabitants of the department of La Guajira keep waiting that the work fulfills all the outlined purposes.

That is to say, supply raw water to the aqueducts of 9 of the 14 municipalities, as well as two land adaptation districts, Ranchería and San Juan, and generate electricity.

Dam location. / PHOTO: MAP MADE BY THE SPECTATOR.

The construction of the first phase of the structure was carried out between 2006 y 2010 by the company Unión Temporal Guajira, contracted by the then Colombian Institute of Rural Development (Incoder) with an investment of more than half a trillion pesos, around $637 billion, according to official sources.

The dam is located in the jurisdiction of the municipality of San Juan, has at least 640 humid hectaresand the storage capacity is 198 million cubic meters in a barrier of 110 meters highaccording to official information.

PURPOSE 1: SUPPLY THE AQUEDUCTS

Today the public service company Veolia receives the liquid from the reservoir (through a connection in the distributor tube) then makes it drinkable and takes it to the town of Fonseca.

Although other municipalities take water from this river that rises in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the aqueducts of San Juan, Hatonuevo, Distracción, Barrancas, Uribia, Manaure, Albania and Maicao still they are not butted to the storage structure.

SAN JUAN CASE

However, the mayor of San Juan del Cesar, Álvaro Díaz, told EL PILÓN in October 2022 that through a consultancy “Studies and designs are being carried out to carry water from the Ranchería river dam to the municipal drinking water plant.”

Díaz added that the fluid would be taken to a tank on a nearby hill and that by gravity it would reach the corregimientos La Junta, Curazao, La Peña, Los Haticos, Lagunita and Los Pondores.

The construction of such a system would cost between 25,000 and 30,000 million pesos and requires the approval and part of the investment of the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory, which has jurisdiction over water for human consumption.

Diego Bautista, president of the ADR (right); José Jaime Vega, governor in charge of La Guajira; and Fabián Acosta, Vice President of Productive Integration of the ADR (left). / PHOTO: DAVID ELEJALDE.

ARTICULATION BETWEEN STATE ENTITIES

The Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, and the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Cecilia López, have spoken with Diego Bautista, president of the Rural Development Agency (entity that manages the reservoir), to establish a coordinated work table to complete the phases of water supply and adequacy of land for crops.

The overflow of the dam, which has reached its maximum capacity twice, according to official sources. / PHOTO: DAVID ELEJALDE.

The operation of the megaproject is in charge of the Consorcio OR Construcciones e Ingeniería, a company domiciled in Cesar. The administration of the structure costs the nation 9 billion pesos each year.

FARMERS ASK FOR SPEED FOR IRRIGATION DISTRICTS

Diego Bautista was last Thursday at the facilities where the dam works and, after a tour of the works, he had a meeting with the user associations of the Ranchería river: Asoranchería and Asosajuan.

The leaders of these groups asked Bautista that the project be completed. “Since 2010 we have been waiting for the construction of irrigation districts,” said Alfredo Martínez, who introduced himself as an authority of the Wayuu people.

Alfredo Martínez, leader of Asoranchería. / PHOTO: DAVID ELEJALDE.

They also requested the authorization of an ADR headquarters in the department of La Guajira, since the offices of the Territorial Technical Unit No. 1, chaired by lawyer Carlos César Silva, are in Santa Marta, Magdalena.

STUDIES AND DESIGNS BY FINDETER

“The distribution lines from the reservoir that go to the Ranchería area and to San Juan del Cesar are ready, what follows is to resolve how the properties are served for irrigation,” explained Bautista, an industrial engineer.

The consultancy carried out by Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial (Findeter) to update the studies and designs of the districts showed that the investment to irrigate more than 17,500 hectares is $1.1 billion.

In addition, it would be necessary to modify the license granted by the Regional Autonomous Corporation of La Guajira, Corpoguajira. Once the works begin, the construction of the Ranchería district could take four years, while that of the San Juan district at least two years.

Currently, the discharge to the Ranchería river is 6.5 cubic meters per second. / PHOTO: DAVID ELEJALDE.

POSSIBILITIES OF CO-FINANCING

“We are reviewing the co-financing, at least 30% should be achieved as a territorial effort. There is not contemplating what corresponds to the phase of water for human consumption ”, added the president of the ADR.

EL PILÓN spoke with the governor in charge of La Guajira, José Jaime Vega, who assured that they will begin to “to work” in the financial viability to contribute to this purpose.

“We are going to obtain the resources with the three levels of Government for this second phase of the dam. We have demanded that this victory be given in the National Development Plan”, expressed the president.

This part of the work would help to improve, according to Vega, “the indicators that have kept the competitiveness behind” to this department in northern Colombia due to problems such as food insecurity and the lack of drinking water.

THE POSSIBILITIES OF HYDROELECTRIC POWER

Other objectives of the dam is generate electrical energy from a small power station, although La Guajira has advanced in the installation and use of other sources such as solar panels and windmills.

Although this phase would take a little longer, the idea is to cover the need for the service in the region with 4 or 5 megawatts. Here the Ministry of Mines and Energy, today led by Irene Vélez, would also have to intervene.

WHITE ELEPHANT

Since the construction of the project, the dam has generated controversy both in the surrounding communities and in other sectors of the country. In recent years they have referred to this work as a ‘White elephant’that is, inconclusive, so it has been reviewed by different control entities.

In 2015, the Bogotá newspaper El Espectador reported that the Wiwa indigenous people had declared themselves “directly affected by the construction of the dam that was built without their consent, denouncing that there was no prior consultation process.”

The inhabitants of Caracolí, a rural area of ​​San Juan del Cesar, protested in 2021 with posters with claim phrases: “Caracolí ran out of roads, the Ranchería project is guilty”, “we demand a dignified road, the Ranchería project ended it”.

For his part, the president of the ADR considers “Even without having made the investments to complete the irrigation and aqueduct phases, the district has fulfilled some beneficial purposes for the region, for example the regulation because when the Ranchería river overflowed it caused complex damage.”

Regarding the complaints of the aforementioned population, the manager said that they will convene working groups to discuss the new works around the dam.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

