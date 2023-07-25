“The Court of Accounts cannot continue to be held captive by vices of the past” – Diario La Página

The President of the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Ernesto Castro, assured that the Court of Accounts of the Republic (CCR) has been an institution where the previous political class had interference and “dragged it into corruption”, for which reason the new magistrates must acquire the commitment to uproot it “from the roots”, he said.

“This institution cannot continue to be kidnapped by the vices of the past. We live in times of transformation, and we must live up to this new reality,” Castro expressed when presiding over the Political Commission, which this Monday continued the interviews with the aspiring magistrates of the Court of Accounts.

Castro insisted before the applicants who presented their work plans, if they are elected, that “there is no place for lukewarm cloths here. What we are interested in knowing is if those who have nominated themselves for the Court of Accounts are willing to uproot any structure of corruption”, he reiterated.

According to the President of the Legislature, there are dozens of mayors’ offices that have open files with observations for mismanagement of public funds; but, in addition, there are corrupt structures that have come to offer to “clean files”.

“There are lawyers and dark characters, all mafiosi, who are promising city halls and other institutions that they will clean up any open file of objections from the Court of Accounts,” for which he called on those officials not to be fooled because “sooner or later, even those crooked middlemen are going to fall”sentenced.

