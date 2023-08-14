the Court of Cassation sets the pleading for Monday August 14

The Court of Cassation of the Democratic Republic of Congo has set the hearing in the case of national deputy Jean-Marc Kabund, for next Monday.

The Court of Cassation has set Monday August 14 the oral hearing in the trial against the opponent national deputy Jean-Marc Kabund, during the hearing of Monday August 7.

During this pleading, the Public Prosecutor will prove to the court the guilt of the defendant Jean-Marc Kabund.

A total of 12 charges are brought against him, in particular: contempt of Parliament, the Government, the Republic; insulting the head of state and spreading false rumors.

Digital Congo via Matin Infos

