The Court puts the brakes

The Court puts the brakes

When the Attorney General asked the Constitutional Court to declare unenforceable the decree by which President Petro and his government issued the emergency in La Guajira, the building that presumed to break the law began to collapse.

Of course the calanchines who exclusively manage the apparatus that surrounds the president did not understand the warning. For the Attorney General’s Office, the government was in default of complying with the orders of the Constitutional Court itself on how to address the problem since 2017 and which had already been regulated, but not applied since the Conpes for three years in a row.

Nor were the Calanchines of low legal and political level who surround the president upset when the Ombudsman went to the Court on August 11 and said that although the El Niño phenomenon aggravates the climatic situation in La Guajira, this problem is permanent and chronic and the Wayú people suffer from it due to state negligence and the lack of planning that allows sustainability. The vanity and arrogance that surrounds the ruler prevented them from seeing the results of the populist improvisation that they staged in La Guajira to show off.

The Constitutional Court did hear and understand those voices and has put a stop to the way of wanting to break the law that characterizes many acts of the current government. The same can happen with the intended reforms. Written, as Cork did, for revenge. Or, in disorder and without foresight like the labor one, set up to revive the dying strength of the once powerful Colombian unionism.

Perhaps the time has come for the ruler to travel less to achieve an elusive image of world leader of the left and start managing the country properly, with sensibility and wisdom. Improvisation and ignorance are no excuses for making mistakes.

