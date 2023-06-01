The court ruled that the father gambled and mortgaged the real estate under the name of the underage son: the mortgage right was not protected-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The court ruled that the father gambled and mortgaged the real estate under the name of the underage son: the mortgage right was not protected

“As the guardian of minor children, he failed to properly perform guardianship duties in accordance with the law. He disposes of the property of minors without authorization for the benefit of minors, which infringes on the rights and interests of minors…” On May 19, Shangcheng District People’s Court of Hangzhou City Issued a “Family Education Guidance Order” to a couple in accordance with the law, ordering the parents to accept family education guidance, and not to infringe on the legal rights and interests of minors again.

Xiao Ming, a post-05 boy, lives with his grandparents, parents, and parents. A few years ago, the old house was demolished, and the family was resettled in multiple properties, with three generations sharing shares. Grandparents love their grandson very much, and donate most of their share to Xiaoming. Although he is not yet an adult, Xiaoming already has his own big house—80% of the property rights of a 138-square-meter house in Shangcheng District, with a market price of more than 4 million yuan. .

But Xiao Ming’s father was addicted to the bad habit of gambling. In order to make up for the debt hole, he sold the real estate under his name. Xiao Ming’s parents mortgaged Xiao Ming’s house and borrowed more than two million yuan. The excuse was to use it for company operations. In fact, Xiao Ming’s father went back and forth to Macau many times to gamble.

The creditors took Xiao Ming’s family to court, and at the same time demanded that Xiao Ming’s real estate should be prioritized for repayment.

The procuratorate was concerned that the legal interests of the minor Xiao Ming might be damaged, so he represented the interests of the minor and attended the proceedings.

The court held that the first paragraph of Article 35 of the “Civil Code of the People’s Republic of China” stipulates that guardians should perform guardianship duties in accordance with the principle that is most beneficial to the ward. The guardian shall not dispose of the property of the ward except for safeguarding the interests of the ward. In this case, Xiao Ming’s father mortgaged Xiao Ming’s real estate not for Xiao Ming’s benefit, which is an illegal act.

After investigation by the court, the creditor who lent money to Xiaoming’s father was not the first time to use the minor’s house as a mortgage to lend money. In order to obtain a higher value collateral, he allowed the guardian to dispose of the property of the ward at will, and did not do enough. A duty of reasonable care cannot constitute good faith.

The court of first instance ruled that the mortgage right should not be protected.

Xiao Ming’s house was saved, but Xiao Ming’s father’s obligation to pay back the money must of course continue to be fulfilled.

In response to Xiaoming’s parents improperly performing guardianship duties and infringing on the legal rights and interests of the ward, the court issued a “Family Education Guidance Order” to the couple in accordance with the law, requiring the parents to accept family education guidance and supervise Xiaoming’s parents not to infringe on minors again. Acts of legitimate rights and interests, without the consent of the court and the procuratorate, shall not be used to dispose of the property of minors.

In the court, Xiao Ming’s father regretted his behavior very much and said that he must get rid of his bad habits in the future.

The family education guidance order is a legal document issued by the people’s court in accordance with the “Family Education Promotion Law”.

On May 30, 2023, the “Opinions on Carrying out Family Education Guidance” formulated by the Supreme People’s Court in conjunction with the All-China Women’s Federation made it clear that it meets the circumstances, and the parents or other guardians of minors refuse to receive family education guidance, or accept family education For those who still do not perform guardianship duties in accordance with the law after the guidance, the people’s court may issue a family education guidance order in the form of a decision, ordering them to accept family education guidance in accordance with the law.

On January 1, 2022, the “Family Education Promotion Law of the People’s Republic of China” came into effect. Solving the problem of “not bringing up children in accordance with the law” is no longer a simple “housework”, but is included in the scope of legal regulation and requires the joint efforts of the whole society important topic.

According to preliminary statistics, by the end of 2022, courts at all levels across the country have issued 10,308 family education guidance orders.