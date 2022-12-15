Home News The cover of L’Espresso dedicated to Lorenzo Parelli, the student who died during his internship in the company
News

by admin
The cover of the year of L’Espresso is dedicated to Lorenzo Parelli. And the photo in the mountains that opens the Sunday issue is of him.

He was 18 years old when on January 21st of this year he died crushed by a steel beam, during his last day of internship at the “Burimec” in Pavia di Udine. The young man, who lived with his family in Morsano di Strada, attended the professional training center of the Bearzi Salesian Institute in Udine.

Lorenzo is «the name we should all remember because it represents the failure of a precarious society that failed to protect a young man. Of a school that is forced to train students in places that are not always safe. Of the world of work that continues to reap victims», writes the director of L’Espresso, Lirio Abbate, in the editorial in which the names of two other students who were victims of work appear in 2022: Giuseppe Lenoci, 16, and Giuliano De Seta , 18 years.


«Almost a year has passed since Lorenzo’s tragedy. And it cannot be forgotten», continues Abbate who underlines how his name has become «a reference for a strong commitment to safety. A symbol for the students». In order for there to be no more tragedies, «in the name of Lorenzo the future must aim at eliminating the white deaths. And politics, from right to left – he concludes -, must take action in all its forms, so that these students have not died in vain».

