Jiangmen Daily News (Huang Zhiyao and Wang Rui) On March 16, the CPPCC held an in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Fully grasp and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Party Secretary and Chairman of the CPPCC Zhang Yuanxing attended the meeting and delivered a speech. City leaders Peng Zhangrui, Lai Yanfen, Hu Nianfang, Ren Anliang, Zhou Jinming and Li Wencong attended the meeting.

The meeting invited Lin Jinping, Dean of the School of Marxism of Sun Yat-sen University, to give special counseling. Combining cases and cases, Lin Jinping systematically preached and in-depth explained the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from the background of the conference, the theme of the conference, and the main results of the conference. Opportunities, responding to risks and challenges” and other aspects, a detailed interpretation of how to promote the high-quality development of the CPPCC in the new era under the guidance of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Zhang Yuanxing emphasized that the CPPCC system must closely combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions, with the study and implementation of the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and with the earnest implementation of provincial and municipal party representatives. The spirit of the meeting will be closely combined to achieve the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, and effectively transform the learning results into ideas and measures to promote Jiangmen’s high-quality development and work effectiveness.

Zhang Yuanxing asked to deeply understand the new arrangements and requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for the work of the CPPCC, accurately grasp the new missions and tasks of the CPPCC in the new era, loyally support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and consolidate unity The common ideological and political foundation of struggle, uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the work of the CPPCC, improve the institutionalized consultation platform, improve the mechanism of democratic supervision and committee members’ contact with the masses, and constantly promote the work of the CPPCC to achieve new breakthroughs. It is necessary to anchor the primary task of high-quality development, focus on optimizing and improving the “1+6+3” work deployment of the municipal party committee, carry out in-depth investigation and research, actively offer advice and suggestions, carry out democratic supervision, continue to carry out in-depth contact and visits to CPPCC members and member companies, and do a good job Ideological guidance, gathering strength, discussing politics and making suggestions, and serving the overall situation will help Jiangmen accelerate the construction of a new pattern of high-quality development. It is necessary to strengthen the responsibilities of CPPCC members, continuously improve their ability to perform their duties, enhance their initiative to be informed and clear about government affairs, practice basic skills in investigation and research, enhance the effectiveness of advice and advice, and serve the party committee and the government with scientific decision-making and effective governance with practical performance. Perform duties to serve the high-quality development of Jiangmen.