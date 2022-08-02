Recently, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held the 13th Party Group (Expanded) Meeting of the 14th CPPCC. The spirit of the important speech during the inspection in Xinjiang, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China forwarded the spirit of the “Notice of the Central Propaganda Department and the Central Organization Department on Seriously Organizing and Studying the Fourth Volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” and the spirit of the provincial and municipal standing committee meetings. Research and implement opinions. Li Yiwei, secretary and chairman of the CPPCC Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the CPPCC organizations at all levels and the majority of CPPCC members in the city should effectively strengthen ideological and political leadership, deeply study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand its essential connotation, core essence and practical requirements, and unify thoughts and actions to the importance of General Secretary Xi Jinping. The spirit of the speech is unified to the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. Loyally support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

The meeting demanded that it is necessary to give full play to the advantages of special consultation institutions, implement the work arrangements of the provincial party committee and the municipal party committee, and deepen domestic and foreign demand, ensure supply and promote production, warm enterprises, secure business, attract investment, industrial transformation and upgrading, and seize the major opportunities of the “Nansha Plan”. Investigate and make suggestions to help the party committee and government do a good job of economic work in the third quarter, and make every effort to keep the economy operating within a reasonable range. It is necessary to firmly establish risk awareness, give full play to the advantages of the CPPCC’s talent pool and extensive contacts, help the party committee and government to coordinate development and safety, timely warn and identify various dangerous challenges, and put forward effective and practical countermeasures and suggestions in a timely manner.

The meeting required that party organizations at all levels of the CPPCC should improve their political positions, assume political responsibilities, consciously read the original texts of the original works, understand the principles and understand the original meanings, make full use of the CPPCC study mechanism, member study groups, etc. The upsurge of the fourth volume of “Politics” has continuously deepened the understanding of China‘s road, China‘s governance, and China‘s principles.

The meeting also studied other matters.

CPPCC leaders Pan Jianguo, Zhou Yawei, Yu Xinwei, Wu Yanjun, Zhang Yajie, Gong Haijie, Chen Xiongqiao, Wang Guilin and Huang Jiefeng attended the meeting.