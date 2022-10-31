On October 27, the CPPCC Party Group (expanded) meeting and the Party Group Theory Learning Center Group collective study meeting was held. Li Jun, chairman of the CPPCC, chaired and delivered a speech. Vice-Chairmen of the CPPCC Liu Wenbiao, Dong Huqun, Zhang Hongbo, Qi Zheng, Lin Qijun, and Secretary-General Zhang Shaomin participated.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

As far as the implementation is concerned, Li Jun emphasized that it is necessary to act quickly, make careful arrangements, take studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as an important task at present and in the future, formulate implementation plans at different levels, and carry out various forms of learning. It is necessary to deeply comprehend and grasp the spiritual essence, read the original text, understand the principles, divide the chapters and special topics, and comprehensively and accurately grasp a series of pioneering important ideas, important strategies, and important measures proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to widely publicize, build consensus, give full play to the role of the important platform and channel of the CPPCC, organize and guide the majority of members to learn the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and accurately grasp the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. It is necessary to promote the completion of various tasks of the CPPCC through study, focus on the goals and tasks proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the strategic deployment and the central work of the Municipal Party Committee, carry out various tasks such as consultation and deliberation, democratic supervision, inspection and research, and consensus building, and strive to serve Hebi. The city’s high-quality development model city construction in the new era has made new contributions to the CPPCC.