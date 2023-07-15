The CPTPP meeting tomorrow will review the applications for joining China and Taiwan

According to Voice of America citing Reuters, members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) plan to meet in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday (July 16) to discuss applications from China and Taiwan. The issue is likely to deepen divisions among members at a meeting that will also make a final decision on Britain’s membership.

The trade pact was struck in 2018 by 11 countries. These countries are: Australia, Japan, Canada, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. After the UK joins, the number of countries participating in this agreement will increase to 12, and their total GDP will reach more than 14 trillion US dollars, accounting for 15% of global GDP.

Other countries that have submitted offers to join the trade group include Costa Rica, Uruguay, Ecuador and Ukraine.

Reuters quoted New Zealand’s head of trade deal negotiations with Taiwan, Charles Finny, a former diplomat, as saying, “This is probably the first very serious discussion about how to deal with new applications. However, There is no consensus on this yet.”

The predecessor of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was “The Trans-Pacific Partnership” (The Trans-Pacific Partnership, abbreviated as: TPP), which was originally established by market economy countries to exclude China, a non-market economy country. trade organization.

However, after the United States withdrew from the group, countries such as Japan, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand continued to work hard to facilitate the conclusion of the comprehensive and progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement with a larger scope. Its purpose is to promote trade development in the Asia-Pacific region and achieve the goal of free and open trade.

Australian Foreign Minister Huang Yingxian told the media in Jakarta on the 14th that CPTPP is an agreement with high standards, and any country that wants to join it must meet these high standards.

According to Reuters, it is a huge challenge for China to meet these standards. The group has demanded that countries eliminate or lower tariffs, make firm commitments to open markets for services and investment, and set rules on competition, intellectual property and protection of foreign companies.

Aidan Arasasingham (Aidan Arasasingham), a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, said that it included both economic and political demands. He emphasized that “there is a huge gap between these high standards and binding commitments to CPTPP members and the current situation in China.”

There is some disagreement among member states on how to deal with applications from China and Taiwan. Some countries believe that applications should be heard in the order in which they were filed. China filed its application a week before Taiwan, so China‘s application should be discussed first. However, some members argued that the focus of the trial should be to see which country has better accession conditions. Taiwan clearly has a greater advantage in this regard.

Countries such as New Zealand are in favor of concurrent review, which can vary depending on how well applicants meet criteria, Reuters reported. That would likely prevent member states from choosing between China and Taiwan.

