The ‘loca’ it is getting stronger in Santa Marta. Again, locals and tourists feel strongly the breeze that whips the ‘Pearl of America’ since the beginning of the year 2023.

Given the situation, the General Maritime Directorate still maintains the restriction measure due to strong winds y high swell in the department of Magdalena and the Caribbean region.

According to the entity, the interaction between a high pressure system in the eastern United States with a low pressure system located in the center of the Colombian Caribbean coast has generated trade winds with intensities from 20 to 30 knots y a wave height that oscillates between 2.0 and 3.9 meters.

For this Wednesday, February 15, an ambient temperature has been forecast that will oscillate between 29°C y 26°C: winds at 35 km/h and a humidity of 85%. Meanwhile, the height of the waves will be between 2.8 and 3.6 meters.