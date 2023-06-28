The creation of the New Municipality of Belén de Bajirá was made official

The Governor of Chocó, Ariel Palacios Calderón, sanctioned Ordinance No. 180 of June 27, 2023, which creates the municipality “Nuevo Belén de Bajirá”: In addition, he appointed and installed: Henry Chaverra Robledo as the first mayor of this municipality .

This procedure was carried out in compliance with the legal verification carried out by the Contentious Administrative Court of Chocó, which ratified today, June 27, the legality of the creation project. Likewise, the six-month term to carry out a citizen consultation or referendum begins, as mentioned in the ruling.

Decree 0159 of June 27, 2023 of appointment, authorizes the mayor to carry out the administrative procedures of the new municipality for its electoral, territorial, fiscal, judicial and tax registration and recognition before national and departmental entities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

