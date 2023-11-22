The creation of three police inspections and policies for indigenous people is being debated

The proposals were approved unanimously in the first debate held this Tuesday.

The First Permanent Commission of the District Council of Santa Marta, chaired by the Councilor Carlos Elías Robles, held a session with debates on draft agreements 017 and 019 of 2023.

The main focus of the session was on the presentation reports for the first debate of the draft agreements 017 and 019 of 2023 presented by councilor Julio Manuel Carbonó. Project 017, which defines powers and powers for district police authorities and establishes three new police inspections, received unanimous approval to advance to the second debate.

Next, attention was focused on the presentation of project 019 of 2023. This project proposes the adoption of the indigenous district public policy of Santa Marta. Both projects remained unchanged during the review and discussion process.

The final moment of the session came with the reading of a proposition, where the councilors proposed the approval of the content of minute 01 of November 21, 2023, signed by councilor Nelson Ramírez Galván. This proposal was approved unanimously, consolidating the agreements and decisions made during the session.

The unanimous approval of the first debate of project 017 reflects the importance attributed to the powers and attributions of the district police authorities in Santa Marta. Furthermore, the attention to indigenous district public policy in project 019 demonstrates the Council’s commitment to cultural diversity and inclusion in the city. The unanimous support for the last proposition underlines the cohesion of the councilors in approving important decisions for the district.

