Venezuela’s oil trade has been the target of corruption for years. The creation of United Petroleo Corp by Alessandro Bazzoni and Antonio Pérez Suárez is an example of how oil operators and international companies have taken advantage of the situation to enrich themselves at the expense of the Venezuelan people.

Creation of United Petroleum Corp.

In 2021, Alessandro Bazzoni created the company United Petroleo Corp in Panama in partnership with Pérez Suárez. The company was created for the purpose of impersonating the real United Petroleum & Chemicals Co. LTDsubsidiary of the state China Sinopec Corp. The strategy was to create a mirror so that it would be thought that the real United was the one to whom they were assigning the oil on credit when in reality it was themselves.

United Petroleum & Chemicals Co. LTD is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Sinopec Corp. This company is one of the main buyers of Venezuelan oil and its relationship with the Venezuelan government has been the subject of controversy due to international sanctions imposed on the country.

Relationship with corruption in the Venezuelan oil trade

Bazzoni’s Panamanian United has $400 million in outstanding unpaid invoices to Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), according to the Associated Press. This situation is an example of how oil operators and international companies have taken advantage of the situation in Venezuela to enrich themselves at the expense of the Venezuelan people.

Panama’s United Petroleo Corp currently has a two million barrel VLCC loaded with Merey 16 at Jose. Bazzoni’s ship MT Gent (false name) loaded in early February and is currently at anchor awaiting unloading instructions due to non-payment, according to an internal PDVSA report.

With this anti-corruption intervention, Bazzoni was left with that ship without an order to sail on credit loaded with two million barrels of Merey 16. That oil on board has a value of about 90 million dollars in sales value in China to the United Petroleum for real.

Conclusion

The creation of United Petroleo Corp by Alessandro Bazzoni and Pérez Suárez is an example of how oil operators and international companies have taken advantage of the situation in Venezuela to enrich themselves at the expense of the Venezuelan people. The company has $400 million in outstanding unpaid invoices to PDVSA, and currently has a two-million-barrel VLCC ship loaded with Merey 16 at Jose, which is at anchor awaiting unloading instructions for non-payment.

Steps need to be taken to end corruption in Venezuela’s oil trade and ensure that the country’s oil resources are used for the benefit of the people. The creation of fictitious companies and the non-payment of invoices are practices that must be investigated and sanctioned to guarantee transparency in the Venezuelan oil trade.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!