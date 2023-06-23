The crew of the Titan submarine died

Hopes were dashed when the United States Coast Guard confirmed the tragic news: the crew of the Titan submarine lost their lives in a fateful accident in the depths of the North Atlantic.

Authorities reported that evidence was found that the underwater vehicle imploded, ending any chance of survival.

The Titan submarine, which was heading towards the remains of the famous Titanic on a tourist trip, disappeared last Sunday with five people on board. Since then, the rescue teams have worked tirelessly in their search, maintaining the hope of finding the crew alive. However, the evidence collected in the deep sea made the tragic outcome clear.

“These men were true explorers who shared a unique spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world‘s oceans. Our hearts go out to these five souls and all their family members at this tragic time,” Oceangate said in a statement.

The White House also added its condolences, sending its most sincere expressions of solidarity to the affected families. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives on Titan. They have been through a tough test in recent days, and we keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” he said in an official statement.

The five passengers who were on board the Titan submarine were recognized and respected in their respective fields. Among them was the British millionaire Hamish Harding, president of the Action Aviation company; Pakistani Shahzada Dawood, Vice President of Engro, and his son Suleman; the expert French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the submersible’s operating company.