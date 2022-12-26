There is no limit to rudeness. This time to be targeted by vandals were the nativity scenes from the exhibition set up at the Salce sports fieldat the headquarters of the 4-star Don Gioacchino Belli association.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, the organizers found one of the tables overturned, the statuettes on the ground, partly broken, the stones of the scenography ruined. Nearby bottles and glass shards.

«We are very sorry, there have already been vandalisms in Salce but the cribs had never been targeted», the organizers say, embittered for what appears to be a joke, but which leaves a deep disappointment.

“At first we thought an animal had passed, but the shards of glass and the bottles tell a different story,” the organizers continue. willing to report what happened.

It is not the first time that, especially on weekends, Salce has come to terms with the rudeness of some. But tolerance has a limit and this time it has been exceeded.