The notorious murder of Mabel de los Reyes Escobar Muñoz, which occurred in stage two of the Leandro Díaz de Valledupar Urbanization, would have been ordered by his former sentimental partner, Edgardo Bermudezwho would have paid two subjects.

This was revealed by the Prosecutor’s Office 8 Specialized in the continuation of the preliminary hearings against Osmer Enrique Mendoza Rodríguez, 37, accused of being the driver of the motorcycle that transported the hitman who committed the murder in the morning of December 12, 2022.

The accusing body presented as evidence several videos of the security cameras from a hotel in Valledupar where Osmer Enrique Mendoza stayed after arriving from Becerril where he has his place of residence. In this, Osmer Enrique Mendoza is observed conversing with the victim’s ex-partner, Edgardo Bermúdez, and the noted hitman Albeiro Torres Mejía, alias Azul, who resided in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico.

In one of the scenes the three entered the hotel and sat in a corner of it to analyze a photograph of a woman that apparently showed Edgardo Bermudez.

In addition, an acquaintance by the alias Azul, who was passing through the area, saw them and after talking with them on several occasions, decided to tell the authorities everything in exchange for money.

This whistleblower assured the prosecution that he knew alias Azul because some time ago he was deprived of liberty with him in the Judicial Prison.

“While at the 24 Horas hotel, two boys arrived on a platinum, gray motorcycle, and one of them, I met him when we had prisoners in the Judicial jail in courtyard five, they called him Blue. A minute later a man arrives on an old gray motorcycle and this man pays for the room directly and Azul tells him: ‘We don’t even have a boss for food and the man gives him a ticket $50 mil and he calls him boss, this paint and stucco strip is also one of ours”‘said the prosecutor, reading the witness statement.

He also recounted that the same alias Azul, being in one of the hotel rooms, after committing the crime, assured him that it was ordered by the victim’s ex-husband.

“In their room, he tells me: “manito, give me a cell phone minute” and makes a call saying: “Boss, the house is well painted, bring the money, we’re leaving now.”s’”, added the prosecutor as he continued reading the witness’s statement.

THE POSSIBLE INTELLECTUAL AUTHOR

Edgardo Bermúdez is the ex-partner that Mabel de los Reyes recorded in a video with her cell phone to denounce the harassment she suffered from him, after finishing the sentimental relationship.

precisely on sunday December 8, 2022 EGardo Bermúdez would have been loitering with another person in the Villa Jaidith sector near the Pentecostal church where Mabel de los Reyes was.

Edgardo Bermúdez would be the intellectual author of the crime.

“Edgardo Bermúdez harassed my mother on several occasions at her place of residence, located in Eden, he bothered her because they were a couple and when he found out that my mother had married someone else, he began to persecute and harass her. My mom brought this to the attention of the authorities at the Los Fundadores Police inspection.”the victim’s son told the authorities.

The Prosecutor’s Office also obtained the video of the November 25, 2022in which Edgardo Bermúdez was recorded with his cell phone at the door of the victim’s house.

THE DEFENSE

Osmer Enrique Mendoza decided to break the silence at the hearing and indicated that he was in the referenced hotel, but because he had to attend medical consultations in Valledupar.

“I went to Valledupar to have some medical exams on Monday, so I went to the lady I always stay with and was not there, so I went back and stayed at the hotel.”said Mendoza.

He also specified that he did not know Albeiro Torres alias Azul. However, his version was blurred when the Prosecutor’s Office referred to some interceptions of telephone calls.

Thus, the judge decided to send Osmer Mendoza to prison while he faces trial for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms.