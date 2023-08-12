The Crimean Peninsula was also attacked twice in one day… “I will pay a reasonable price” (comprehensive) :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Russian side “shot down by air defense… No effect on Kerch Bridge”



Ministry of National Defense “Drone downed 14 drones, jammed 6 radio waves”

[크름반도=AP/뉴시스] The Russian side announced on the 12th (local time) that it had defended two Ukrainian missiles and 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in the Crimean Peninsula. Russia has indicated it will launch a retaliatory strike against Ukraine. The photo shows water being sprayed to extinguish a fire caused by a helicopter explosion on the Kerch Bridge (Krem Bridge) on October 8 last year. 2023.08.13.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Myeong-dong and Park Jun-ho = Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down in the Kerch Strait between the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland on the 12th (local time), the Russian side said. Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had disabled 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Russia has indicated it will launch a retaliatory strike against Ukraine.

Russian-appointed head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Akshonov, told Social Network Service (SNS) on the same day that “two Ukrainian missiles were shot down by air defense networks in the Kerch Strait,” adding, “The Kerch Bridge (Krem Bridge) is not affected.” told

Earlier that day, the Russian Ministry of Defense shot down 20 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula, according to The Guardian.

The Russian Ministry of Defense explained in a social media post that 14 drones were shot down by Russian air defenses, while the remaining six were destroyed due to jamming. He added that there were no casualties or damage in the process.

“Such barbaric actions cannot be justified,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on social media. She also accused it of endangering innocent civilians, labeling it a terrorist attack in Ukraine.

[크름반도=AP/뉴시스] The Russian side announced on the 12th (local time) that it had defended two Ukrainian missiles and 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in the Crimean Peninsula. Russia has indicated it will launch a retaliatory strike against Ukraine. The photo is a satellite photo provided by Maksar Technologies, which shows the Kerch Strait and Kerch Bridge (Krem Bridge) on the 17th of last month. 2023.08.13.

Drone attacks on the Crimean peninsula have increased in recent weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that “the war is returning to Russian territory”.

The Ukrainian side declared that it would attack the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula and the Russian mainland, as a military target.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleva insisted that the Kerch Bridge was used primarily for military purposes and was not a civilian facility.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikow said it would continue to attack the bridge, saying it was “a normal tactic to disrupt the enemy’s logistical supply and cut off the way to supply more ammunition, fuel and food.”

In March 2014, Russia used force to annex the Crimean peninsula to its territory. The international community, including the European Union (EU) and the United States, refuses to recognize Russia’s control over the Crimean Peninsula on the grounds of violating international law.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis ddingdong@newsis.com, pjh@newsis.com