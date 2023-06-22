The criminal gang Los Menores fell in an operation, they operated in the Villa del Rosario neighborhood of Valledupar

In an operation led by the National Police, CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Army, 10 people were captured, who must answer for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, extortion and qualified theft.

The individuals who remained in the hands of the authorities allegedly committed crimes under the Los Menores de Villa del Rosario criminal structure, dedicated to armed robbery and extortion.

In the middle of the procedure, the authorities seized more than 30 million pesos, apparently the product of extortion, a revolver, 9 cartridges and a cell phone.

Among those captured are Jairo Luis Julio Marriaga, 26, alias Grey; Juan Alberto Pacheco Sarmiento, 25, alias Juanchito; Andrés Felipe Julio Marriaga, 21, aka Pipecito; Esneider Enrique Conde Toro, 19, aka El Burro; Olman Enrique Palomino Cárdenas, 25, alias Cabezón or Kike; Luis Diego Pineda Rojas, 22, aka Bolsa; Alba Leon Diaz, 42 years old; Eliécer David Cataño Fragozo, 41 years old; Carlos Andrés Cadena Rangel, 32, aka Tuqueca; Fabian Enrique Vanegas Contreras, 23, aka Mononasar.

All of these subjects had more than one judicial note. It is expected that in the next few hours they will be presented before a guarantee control judge.

