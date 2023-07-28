The crisis continues in the energy mining sector

The Minister of Mines Irene Vélez leaves the ministry, leaving a sector in intensive care. The lies in technical reports, the accusations of influence peddling to benefit her husband, and circumventing the law, are washers to a management where what prevailed were bad decisions leveraged by ignorance. Now there are also investigations for an alleged mismanagement of public resources.

The bombastic announcements about the fight against climate change and the just energy transition; they dissonate with a languid reality and prone to paralysis. First, they talked about banning oil and gas exploration, they called for the extinction of the planet. In reality, it is a tax for the Maduro regime; instead of removing our gas, we will buy that of Venezuela. A business so tasty that it even ended with the architects imprisoned in Venezuela. But not with that we continue to yield the rents to the tyrant.

They forget that hydrocarbons produce 6% of the national GDP, 15% of the national budget, 33% of the royalty investment budget and 34% of direct foreign investment. They are also 40% and 60% of the country’s exports, about 20 billion dollars a year. The government that said it would replace oil with avocados and then with tourism is leaving us without hydrocarbons, avocados, or tourism.

It is also worth remembering the attempt to control energy rates by the president, and the lack of definitive appointments of the expert commissioners of the CREG that have the sector in suspense.

The lack of support for alternative energy projects that were not only paralyzed by the consultations, but financially dead due to the excessive taxes that were imposed on them (even higher than those of coal). According to SER, of the 82 projects with non-conventional renewable sources, 52 -65%- are detained due to paperwork. Of these, 32% before the Regional Autonomous Corporations, 29% before the UPME, 14% by Network Operators, 8% by ANLA and the rest for procedures before ANI, INVIAS and the mayor’s office.

Enel has already indefinitely suspended the Windpeshi wind project in La Guajira. Exxon Mobil withdrew from its Middle Magdalena Valley project. Emerald Energy requested the suspension of its contract in Caquetá. The two largest wind projects in the country, Alpha and Beta, which would generate 492 megawatts (MW) are also on hold. The government approved in the National Development Plan an income incentive for energy generation through coal, and raised the tax on wind and solar. Quite a contradiction.

Andrés Camacho, the new minister, will continue with the policy of destruction. With the approval of the Treaty of Escazú, the new “peasant territories”, the concession of forest reserves to peasants, the surplus tax on hydroelectric plants, the increase in the electricity transfer tax from 1% to 6% and the new mining code will put end to the energy mining sector.

Gas, which today is one of the most important commitments for the energy transition, because it emits much less than diesel, they don’t like either. And that more than 35 million Colombians use gas and this supports 15% of the installed capacity for the generation of electricity. The country already has more than 3,000 natural gas vehicles and more than 1,000 cargo vehicles. Compared to Diesel, it reduces emissions of fine particulate matter and sulfur oxides by 99%. In addition, it represents reductions of nitrogen oxides of up to 75% and of carbon dioxide of up to 50%. About 5.4 million Colombians still cook with firewood and the most feasible way to get there is with liquefied gas.

The departure of the Minister of tennis gave a breather, it was thought that, perhaps, a minister who knew and loved the sector would arrive. However, President Petro does not stop surprising in his radicalism: The new minister generates more concern.

It’s about another activist. He is a candidate and militant of the FARC political party, a worshiper of Hugo Chávez in Venezuela, and is known in networks for accusing the police of murderers and for blaming members of our Democratic Center party as perpetrators of massacres. Although he has academic degrees more related to the portfolio than the outgoing minister, he also has no experience in the sector. And apparently he doesn’t have much credibility either, the little experience that he accredits, since social security was not paid and there are suspicions of falsehood in those documents. It seems like a joke, but they tell you the change.

