The Icfes published the consolidated information on the results of the Saber 2023 Tests, which were presented by eleventh grade students from calendar A and B. The test evaluates five basic areas: Critical Reading, Mathematics, Social Sciences – Citizenship, Natural Sciences and English.

The statistics are scandalous due to the large gaps between private education and public education. This is evident in the average results of the 500 best schools in the country in the five areas evaluated. Of these, only 12 are public, that is, of 100% of the best national educational institutions, only 2.4% are public, and the rest, 97.6%, are private.

Among the first 500 schools by average of the test there are four that are part of the army high schools, in theory they are presented as public, but in reality they have a private operation in terms of teaching staff, curriculum, provision of educational materials. In other words, the certified education secretariats do not have direct interference in said institutions, so they are not taken into account in the list of public schools.

Another alarming fact is that two of the most populated cities in Colombia, Medellín and Cali, do not have an institution among the top 500, while the capital of the country only has one institution, which also has a different regime from other educational institutions. (IED) the Central Technical Institute, which is operated by the Jesuit community, and ranks 323 among the best schools in the country.

In summary, it can be affirmed that none of the district schools manage to enter the list of the best in the country.

In the case of the three most populated cities, it is worrying that the gap between private and public schools is getting bigger, because this implies that students from public institutions graduate with deficiencies in reading comprehension, mathematical aptitude and/or or citizenship skills.

The situation is evident in the difficulty of making the transition from secondary to higher education for students from public schools, because the best private schools in the country are concentrated in the big cities: Bogotá, Cali, Barranquilla, Medellín and Bucaramanga concentrate 80% of the best schools. In these institutions, the transition rate to higher education is very high and the life project of almost all of the students is resolved.

Another aspect, the high risk of dropout in higher education, in universities it becomes evident that the dropout of the first semesters is partly due to the fact that young people do not adapt or do not achieve the level of demand of the programs they are studying. For this reason, it is not possible to talk about quality education when the students who enter have low levels of reading comprehension or problem solving that make it difficult for them to adapt and end up dropping out.

The best audiences

The best public school in the country is Alejandro Von Humboldt, in 45th place among the almost 9,800 schools that took the test and stands out for the results in English. Then follows the school of the University of Nariño de Pasto, which, although it is public, really belongs to the University and has autonomy compared to the other public schools in the capital of Nariño.

Another school among the 200 best is the Liceo Nacional de Pitalito, the second largest city in the department of Huila, which with 95,000 inhabitants has a quality institution.

Among the 400 best are the Central Technician of Bogota, the Liceo Loperena of the city of Valledupar, the Sucre school in Ipiales – Nariño, the city on the border with Ecuador, likewise the National Technician of Commerce of the city of Cúcuta, the Cristo College of Manizales and the Independencia – Bicentennial school of Bucaramanga.

The list of 500 schools is closed by the Mercedes Ábrego Educational Institution, in the city of Montería.

The military

The Liceo Colombia in Bogotá is the best school operated by the Armed Forces, ranking 249th. It is followed by the Gustavo Matamoros School in the city of Yopal, the best in the capital of Casanare; the Liceo Serviéz de Villavicencio and the Luis F Pinto Military College in Melgar, a tourist municipality in Tolima where one of the largest military bases in the country is located.

Although military colleges are public in nature, they do not respond to the direct policies of the education secretariats, nor are their teachers part of the public career system, nor are they affiliated with Fecode.

Fecode role

Just that week there was a teacher strike, with a series of demands in which no one thinks about the students or the quality of education they receive. What’s more, there is even opposition to strategies designed to improve quality, such as the purchase of educational materials, the commitment of the Capital District to take some public schools to the International Baccalaureate or bilingualism programs.

A clear position is urgently needed from the teachers unions on how to close the gaps in education in the country. Beyond the union demands, it is necessary to think about curricular, pedagogical and didactic commitments that aim to ensure that public education is not one of the causes of inequalities, poverty and the lack of opportunities for Colombian youth.

*Specialist in Education