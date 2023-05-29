The crossing will be closed at the Epplehaus

NOh he Opening of the new Steinlach Bridge the cracked concrete in front of the Epplehaus (Europastraße Ost) is now being repaired for traffic last Friday. During the work, the Europastrasse east of the entrance to the Post car park and the intersection with Karlstrasse will be completely closed from Tuesday, May 30th to July 26th. If you are on foot or by bike, you can pass next to the construction site. However, you cannot use the bicycle racks in the construction site area.

During the construction work, the public parking spaces in this area will not be available, with the exception of the disabled parking spaces. Access to the Post car park, the Europastrasse to the AOK and Trautwein-Eck is still possible via the western Europastrasse and past the train station and the new central bus station (ZOB).

The southern Karlstraße is not accessible from the south, so residents can access and exit via the Trautwein-Eck. Residents of the Poststraße can drive over the Steinlachbrücke from the east to the construction site.

The concrete in front of the Epplehaus has to be partially removed and re-poured. To prevent uncontrolled cracking of the new concrete surface, joints are cut into the concrete. This work depends on external factors such as temperature, wind and humidity. Since these factors cannot be influenced, it is possible that the work will also have to take place at night. Due to the high level of noise, however, they are kept as short as possible.

At the end of July, the new ZOB Europaplatz will go into operation and will then no longer be passable for private transport. Access to the southern city center is then exclusively via the Steinlachbrücke. Traffic from the western Europastraße, i.e. from the direction of Rottenburg, ends in front of the new ZOB Europaplatz with the exit to the underground car park Bahnhof. ST