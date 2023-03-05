* Tremors around the presidential family

* Dramatic situation of the Police in Caquetá

It is not known if the credibility of the so-called “total peace” can recover from the distrust that has gradually taken hold of Colombians and that even had its first manifestations in the increasingly evident prison pacts carried out during the last presidential campaign under the already vanished proposal of “social forgiveness”. How things will be now that the President of the Republic himself, Gustavo Petro, had to ask the Prosecutor’s Office, this week, for an expedited investigation into the conduct of his brother and one of his sons regarding an alleged multimillion-dollar pre-sale of benefits to the criminal organizations, which were intended to shelter under that electoral slogan and whose negotiations would have continued later with a view to formalizing the issue in the legal provisions to be debated in Congress (or be the subject of decrees), as well as in order to obtain preponderance politics ahead of the next regional elections.

Already beforehand, the matter, in relation to the brother of the Head of State, had been dominating the pages of the media when it was published, based on testimonies given in the United States and recordings in Colombian prisons revealed by the newspaper Time, that in the middle there were serious anomalies and bribes ran in order to guarantee special quotas within the new scheme of submission to justice of gangs and multi-crime armies. Given the suspicions that fell on the relative of the first president -a key file of the presidential campaign and one of the crucial operators of the efforts in prisons during that time-, he ended up being blocked in the Casa de Nariño. At the same time it was announced that any issue related to peace would only be processed through the High Commissioner and no one else. Even so, this week, the president’s brother was involved in the presidential requests for judicial investigations, along with those requested for his son, a new protagonist in another facet that will have to be investigated in order to establish the origin of eventual donations to the electoral campaign on the Atlantic coast or if they fell by the wayside, as revealed by his ex-wife in an interview with Vicky Dávila in the latest edition of the magazine Week.

On both issues, the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, opened quick files. In fact, he had already been warning that other issues associated with the so-called “total peace”, such as the “prison humanization” project that Congress is discussing, also opened the floodgates to legal proceedings that were foreign to the spirit of the law that was intended to be processed, trying to to free drug traffickers and perpetrators of crimes against humanity through the back door. This has been the conduct followed by the Prosecutor’s Office in similar circumstances in the attempt, since the beginning of the year, to free members of the so-called ‘front line’. The accusing body also warned about the shortcomings of the ceasefire in the face of the various manifestations of organized violence in the country. Of his own, not a few days ago he also warned about the strange release of alias “el Gatico”, who finally returned to home prison.

But also this week the so-called “total peace” suffered another very serious damage when at least 72 policemen ended up kidnapped by a mob of peasants and indigenous people who tried to take over the facilities of an oil company in the rural area of ​​San Vicente del Caguan (Caquetá). The atrocious murder of one of the uniformed officers when he was already unarmed and immobilized, as well as the images of dozens more surrounded, defenseless and humiliated by the protesters, shocked and outraged the country. In the end, the release of the police officers was obtained in exchange for the dispatch of four ministers to the area, setting a dangerous precedent that could trigger this type of case in other regions. In the midst of this, the new protocols -imposed by the current Executive- that limit the reaction of the Public Force before the violent overflow of social protest were called into question.

Given all of the above, it is clear that the “total peace” strategy is under scrutiny today, not only because of its troubled implementation and the maneuvers that are being carried out under its protection, but also because of the evident legal gaps that support it, to the point that the Constitutional Court determined this week to process under national urgency a lawsuit against the framework law of that government policy, announcing an unprecedented jurisprudential change that will allow it to suspend laws when they are openly in violation of the Charter or seriously endanger the institutional order, before pronouncing in substance.

As can be seen, “total peace” is imbued in a whirlwind of suspicions and critical circumstances derived from its own improvised preparation and implementation and whose direction must be recovered on pain of anticipated failure.