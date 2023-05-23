Home » The crucial difference between femicide and homicide
What is a homicide and what is a femicide?

Previously, femicides used to be called “crimes of passion” and although an outdated and incorrect term, it is still commonly used.

Why is it incorrect to use this word? It is generally used to describe situations in which a crime is committed against a sentimental partner out of anger and jealousy. The fact of calling it “passionate” appeals to love, when murder and abuse will never be romantic.

As it is, this term only ends justifying or minimizing the responsibility of the perpetrator and diverting attention from the structural problem of gender violence.

For these cases there is only one suitable word: Femicide, What is when a woman is murdered for being a woman, for reasons of gender violence, for jealousy, for feeling that the couple is owned by the man, for anger, among other similar things.

On the contrary, a homicide is committed for reasons unrelated to gender inequality -such as theft, settling scores, hitmen, fights, among others- and is committed against both genders.

How to distinguish when it is a femicide and when a homicide? Here are some examples that will help you better understand this difference.

If, given the case, a woman decides to end their relationship and the man insists on going back with her, he writes to her, looks for her and wants to force her to return to him so that she is not with anyone else, but she refuses and he murderess; It’s obviously a femicide.

This is because the man commits the crime because he feels that the woman is his property, out of jealousy and anger.

Another example of femicide is when a woman is walking down the street, a man attacks her to sexually abuse her and when she resists she is killed.

On the contrary, if a man tries to approach a woman to steal her cell phone and kills her, it would be a homicide, since refers to reasons other than gender violence.

The same would happen in a situation where two women have a fight and in the middle of the fight one of them loses her life. This could happen to both a man and a woman.

