The death of Yuleida Manosalva Rodríguez, 45 years old, known on February 11, it seemed like a strange violent death to investigate. His body was found covered with a sheet inside the room that he had rented in a building in the neighborhood El Prado, south of Valledupar, where he lived with his romantic partner.

The violent scene was revealed after a sister of Yuleida came to the house to look for her after being notified that she had not attended the medical Center to work as a secretary.

Upon finding the body, the authorities noticed that Yuleida was murdered with a knifeand that the main suspect would be the sentimental partner, Jhonatan Camargo Seguro Díaz, who He she left suddenly from the house.

THE CONFESSION

However, the suspicion quickly became a certainty through the mouth of the same murderer. Last February 12 Jhonatan Camargo Seguro Diaz In the company of his mother, he turned himself in at the police station in the municipality of El Banco, Magdalena, to confess that he had killed Yuleida Manosalva Rodríguez.

The 21-year-old in a interrogation confessed that he crime It happened the night of February 7 when Yuleida Manosalva returned from work.

In the room they argued because the woman noticed that Jhonatan Camargo had pawned some of her electrical appliances to obtain money and buy narcotics, since she had drug addiction problems.

Therefore, being in ecstasy under hallucinogenic substances the young man pounced on the woman with a pillow as she was lying face down on the bed. the womanr tried to defend himself and the young man took out a bladed weapon from the waistband of his pants and attacked her indiscriminately.

“Since I was covered in blood at that moment, I changed my clothes, bathed and left her lying in the room. I had no clothes because I had also sold them to consume hallucinogenic substances. I put on her jeans and a blouse, left the room, locked it on the outside and went into another room to sleep while what I had due to the effects of the drug passed “said Jhonatan Camargo Seguro to the authorities.

Later, with daylight, the young man woke up and met the taxi driver who took Yuleida Manosalva to work every day, to whom he told that he had already left.

“I had Yuleida’s clothes on, I went out to the calle 44, I boarded a bus to go to the Bank and since I had no money but her cell phone, I negotiated the cell phone with the bus manager for the ticket and he took me”, he added.

However, soon after she felt “conscience burdens because she loved her partner” and decided to tell her mother what had happened. to later surrender.

THE BEGGINING

According to the investigation, Jhonatan Camargo Seguro Díaz and Yuleida Manosalva Rodríguez met at the Comprehensive Mental Health Unit, SIONlocated in Valledupar.

At the site, Jhonatan Camargo Seguro was imprisoned for three months due to drug addiction, while Yuleida Manosalva only for a short period of time due to depression.

It is so the past January 31 They began to live together in a building in the El Prado neighborhood.

THE AUDIENCES

Thus, Jhonatan Camargo Seguro Díaz was presented before the Seventh Municipal Criminal Court with function of Control of Valledupar Guarantees for preliminary hearings.

The Prosecutor’s Office 14 sectional URI charged him to the young man for the crime of aggravated femicide, of which he acquiesced.

Likewise, the court sent Jhonatan Camargo Seguro Díaz to a prison center from the city.

The man in the next hearings before a judge of knowledge could receive a sentence that exceeds 30 years in prison.