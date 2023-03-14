Home News The Crypto World Is Under Attack, But Bitcoin Holds Up By CoinTelegraph
News

The Crypto World Is Under Attack, But Bitcoin Holds Up By CoinTelegraph

by admin
The Crypto World Is Under Attack, But Bitcoin Holds Up By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. The crypto world is under attack, but Bitcoin is holding up

The bad news is that, for one reason or another, the crypto world is currently under attack. But the positive one is that, despite everything, holds.

On his Telegram channel, Profste comments in this regard:

“Just before the reopening of the markets, Bitcoin and above all find a bullish cue, deriving (also) from the report that has been signaling the beginning of outperformance for some time.”

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Released in the Meta engineer who was kidnapped by Farc dissidents – news

You may also like

Paska recipe from food blogger Maryana Haber-Dudar

They deliver alternate route to the Panamericana in...

OSCAR 2023 – All the awards

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Çorum died

Mining strike is not solved from the desk...

People died of peace, not amnesty.

The ELN stole 40 tons of food from...

Decision of the National People’s Congress on Amending...

shock felt in Pozzuoli and neighboring municipalities

ElimCAN 2023 / Togo vs Burkina Faso: already...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy