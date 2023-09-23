Home » The CSU party conference in Munich has begun – Söder’s re-election is imminent
News

The CSU party conference in Munich has begun – Söder’s re-election is imminent

by admin
The CSU party conference in Munich has begun – Söder’s re-election is imminent

He receives support from CDU leader Friedrich Merz, who is in Munich as a guest speaker.

According to all surveys, the CSU will be by far the strongest force in the election on October 8th. The Christian Socialists are still threatened with their worst state election result in almost 70 years. It is eagerly awaited to see whether Söder will receive a lesson for the poor poll results in the regular board election or whether the delegates will demonstratively support him with a strong result.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  Wolfsberger AC wins rain battle in Altach

You may also like

Vice President Francia Márquez Urges OAS to Support...

Ambulance service in Karachi also affected by expensive...

This will be the 5th version of Medellín...

The Fifth Meeting of the Standing Committee of...

Chile: Pablo Neruda. Poet, consul, communist

New York City Introduces Robot Patrol to Combat...

Recalculation of pensions – how payments will change...

LIVE: Great digital debate by the Government of...

China-Arab Youth Forum and Exchange Camp Foster Innovation...

Ship’s logbook: It’s getting exciting | World of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy