The Cuban Bread Chain Resumes Production and Announces Affordable Prices Amidst Economic Siege

Cuban Bread Chain Resumes Production and Forms Partnerships to Overcome Raw Material Shortages

The Cuban Bread Chain has recently announced the resumption of bread production that will be freely available to the population. In a statement released on their Facebook account and various state media platforms, the company emphasizes that the strict blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba has presented challenges in acquiring raw materials for the Food Industry.

Despite these difficulties, the Cuban Bread Chain assures the public that they are implementing measures to overcome the economic siege and recover bread production. The company states that they have been constantly searching for options to ensure the stable provision of their services in 371 establishments across the country.

Recognizing the deficit of raw materials, the Cuban Bread Chain has formed partnerships with non-state enterprises to guarantee a continuous supply of inputs. This collaboration between the bread chain and the private sector not only ensures affordable prices for consumers but also strengthens the stability of production for this highly demanded product.

The company also announces a variation in the prices of the bread products offered throughout the country. Here are some examples of the new prices:

– Baguette bread with fine herbs 200g – 75.00 CUP

– Criollo bread 200g – 70.00 CUP

– Canilla bread 200g – 70.00 CUP

– Soft bread 200g – 60.00 CUP

– Dog bread 100g – 15.00 CUP

– Chocolate covered bread 50g – 15.00 CUP

– Polish bread 50g – 18.00 CUP

– Manzanita Bread 50g – 4.00 CUP

– Crost Hard Crust 80g – 10.00 CUP

– Crost Soft Crust 80g – 10.00 CUP

When questioned about the prices of bread sold by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the justification for the blockade, the Bread Chain responded by acknowledging the impact of the blockade on the government’s commercial relations, but highlighted that it is aimed exclusively at government entities and not with private ones. Therefore, the new forms of non-state management do not face the same difficulties as the government in carrying out imports.

The announcement by the Cuban Bread Chain brings hope to the population as they strive to overcome the challenges posed by the blockade. By forming partnerships with non-state enterprises, they are demonstrating their commitment to ensuring a stable supply of bread and affordable prices for consumers. The resumption of bread production will undoubtedly be welcomed by the Cuban population, given the popularity and importance of bread in their daily lives.

