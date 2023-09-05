The students of the CUBO+ program in El Salvador recently installed the first Lightning Network node in the country, as part of their obligatory training on Bitcoin.

According to CUBO +, this new node will enhance students’ knowledge about the network and cryptocurrency, in relation to the configuration, management and execution of a node.

On the X platform, the trainers of the program, which began at the beginning of July, highlighted the importance of this installation “for planting the first seeds of sovereignty in the young minds of Bitcoin”.

According to the information offered by the bit2me site, CUBO + is a training program focused on preparing young Salvadorans in the development of Bitcoin software and the Lightning Network scaling solution.

According to the site that promotes cryptocurrencies worldwide, El Salvador is demonstrating how Bitcoin and blockchain technology can improve our environment, either from a financial or economic point of view or from a cultural or social point of view.

The government of Nayib Bukele approved, in 2021, a Bitcoin Law to become the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Since then, he has been promoting the innovation and technological development as one of the many benefits of these emerging technologies, despite the resounding rejection of the population and its predilection for the use of the dollar.

According to false reports from the Ministry of Tourism, Bitcoin attracted more than 1 million tourists in the first five months of the year, raising the figures of the previous year by 42%. Morena Valdez, the tourism minister, said that El Salvador has become more attractive to foreigners who love surfing and digital culture since it adopted Bitcoin. In reality, cryptocurrency is hardly used in El Salvador and even remittances are marginal in digital wallets, according to the Central Reserve Bank (BCR).

According to unverified reports, the company Volcano Energy has started the construction of a mega Bitcoin mining farm that will be powered by a renewable energy generation park located in the municipality of Metapán, this farm will start operations with 241 megawatts of power until it reaches a energy capacity of 20,000 megawatts, gradually. To date, this information has not been verified.

Volcano Energy would also lead El Salvador to become the first country in the world to launch a national bitcoin mining pool.

Recently, the company Google announced a seven-year strategic alliance with the Salvadoran government with the aim of boosting its digital transformation. Through this strategic alliance, Google will help the nation transform and digitize its education, health, and government systems.

Other of the alleged developments that El Salvador has achieved with Bitcoin has been the construction of the Chivo Pets veterinary hospital, the first that the Bukele Administration claims to have financed with cryptocurrency, which has not generated profits at any time, only losses.

They also highlight the creation of their own digital wallet Chivo Wallet, with deserted chalets where no one makes changes between dollars and bitcoin and that remain deserted, the construction of the LaGeo SA data center, made with dollars and not cryptocurrencies and the design of the Bitcoin metropolis City, which after two years of its advertisement has not started.

The CUBO + program began at the beginning of July with 21 students who were selected, through various tests and exams, out of 150 applicants. At the end of the training and internship phase, CUBO + will be graduating the first generation of official Bitcoin and Lightning Network developers from El Salvador.