The cultist Aracelis Sánchez died in Mexico

It is with deep regret that we inform you that this Thursday, July 13, our much-loved librarian Aracelis Sánchez, a professional graduated from the Central University of Venezuela, passed away in Mexico City, capital of the Aztec nation. An exemplary woman in every sense of the word.

She leaves deep marks on her beloved Maturín, being well remembered for her work at the head of the Monagas public library network and especially, from the Maturín Pedagogical Library, the Julián Padrón and from her beloved Yakari bookstore that was located in the La Cascada shopping center.

A cultist who defended tooth and nail the habit of reading, education and good treatment towards her peers.

Always affectionate and cheerful, to the point that at the time she was president of the Maturín Carnival Board, hand in hand with her great friend, Professor Inícita Aceituno (+).

In love with her husband, Ítalo Graziano (+), the Italian, as she affectionately called him, with whom she is undoubtedly reunited today on another level.

Far from our country, in the beautiful Aztec land, Aracelis left us, with her mane of multiple colors, like her dreams. Today you are in your encounter with God.

Beautiful tribute to Aracelis Sánchez

On social networks, they did not fail to recognize his enthusiastic spirit and love of reading.

Freddy O’Rea, shared this anecdote:

And are you alone, little boy? a pretty lady with a perfume of those that make you fall in love asked the 9-year-old boy that was me.

-Yes., I like to read, I replied.

And where do you live?

– In Los Guaritos.

– And how did you come?

– A pie.

He hugged me and said: “never lose the desire to read”.

I swear to you, Aracelis Sanchez, that I have never lost them. Goodbye, pretty lady who smells delicious.

From Chile, another of her great friends, Professor Otto Guaimare, dedicated this poem to her that fully describes her:

GUAIMARAZOS

ARACELIS SÁNCHEZ, BETWEEN BOOKS AND LIVES, YOU WROTE THE BOOK OF YOUR LIFE

when i call your name

in me the affection barters

in Children’s Room, Music Library

and immense Bibliobus,

all that to man

gives education and light

with Library name.

I immerse myself in the memory

of beautiful evocations,

of Adventures in Holidays

and with life I agree

what were pleasant moments

made of moments and moments

engraved as portraits

in my affective memory

and that flame is still alive

here on my left side,

and in that world I lose myself

but I don’t forget the way

that leads to evocation

and I give my heart

with my genuine love.

I give glory to your name

for that collection

where there was no condition

to write the story

of Monagas and its people,

Library of Monaguense Themes and Authors

where diligently

you promoted the clerks.

I say Aracelis your name

and pronounce the high office

and what of that building

and let that surprise no one

you made a beautiful temple

for the living example

that in your life is imprint

and that no one confronts him,

you left deep grooves

to search the funds

easy reading

who did the wonder

of that vast region

and he knew how to take advantage of it

I prodigal harvest

where soul and heart

they honored that poet

what did he do with his dawn

Guaricha and Dawn

and what did he wear as a label

the venezuelan tale

and you with your skilful hand

you made it known

that was a great sanantoñero,

potter novelist

and in his very proud pen

It was summer candles

like clear dawn

That’s why when you say your name

name the man and the woman

that in a continuous weaving

gave you a nickname

that the affection mortgage,

Well, he called you Library

and gave you its blossom.

OG/15-92020

From Melipilla in Chile, land of welcome and shelter.

On one of his birthdays, José Rafael Malavé wrote him this text:

«Aracelis Sánchez, the people who love you today celebrate your life. A life full of achievements and great successes: your career, your marriage, your children, your home, your friends and all the teachings you have received and shared with the people around you.

A local worshiper, at the level of Sofía Imber, Virginia Betancourt, Carmen Ramia and other women who have given everything to leave their tattooed mark on the country’s culture. A fighting woman, dedicated and convinced that tomorrow it will be better

Today I thank God for your life, your perseverance, your dedication and everything you do for those of us who follow you, let us continue to admire and love you. I remember your fight against mediocrity and the environments that foster it, in addition to your commitment to develop in people through your contribution, a high culture through the possibility of traveling using the book as a vehicle. I swear I miss so much all the years I shared with you, exchanging learning and those enriching experiences, which today are part of my strengths.

My old lady, be happy with what you have, fix yourself up, get more beautiful than you already are, and move on, I’m sure life has beautiful things in store for you…».

Professor Eudys Marín commented

I’ll be quick:

ARACELIS SÁNCHEZ was MATURÍN!

Someday we will baptize a street, an avenue with your name, special teacher and counselor by virtue of everything you gave to our city.

Go our warm and militant hug to each one of yours in such a difficult moment.

La Sultana and especially Palo Negro is sad…

Freddy Marcano wrote on his facebook

We had a short but heated list of anecdotes; Meeting her was a true privilege and I hope that her cultural legacy is valued in Monagas. This Wednesday my dear Aracelis Sánchez, founder of the State Public Library Network, left us. Lover of reading and good talk… an innate fucking. She lived in Mexico, the land of her beloved Frida Kahlo.

Wilfredo Febres wrote on his facebook. «Our friend Aracelis Sánchez has passed away, a great woman who left her mark on MONAGUENSE society, well remembered for her work in the Julián Padrón Public Library and in the organization of the Maturín Carnival.

And just like these impressions that I selected because I know the great sincere appreciation that all these people had for him, we want from the Communication Group The Truth of Monagaspay tribute to his fruitful life, send our heartfelt condolences to his children and family at this difficult time.

Personally, this date, when so many beautiful memories are removed, I thank life for having known her for the great legacy she leaves in all of us who had the privilege of sharing with her. Turn high, Aracelis. Rest in peace!

Aracelis Sánchez will remain in our best memories for her gift of people, joy and kindness. Always enjoying life. Surrounded by her beloved books, her great passion. In Mexico, during a tribute to her admired Frida Kahlo. On her float you can read “Long live life.” Together with her husband Ítalo Graziano. She embraced next to the journalist Freddy Marcano.

