Having archived the 18App, i.e. the 500 euro bonus that was triggered upon turning 18, two more cards were born: a Culture Card and a Merit Card, both of 500 euros, separate but cumulative for a total of one thousand euros. If the 18App was available to all adults, the two new cards provide for rules: the first is linked to income, and therefore in addition to being 18 you must have an Isee of a maximum of 35 thousand euros. The second is obtained by anyone who gets the highest marks, 100, in the final exam, but if the student also has an Isee for 35,000 euros, it doubles.

To avoid scams penalties in sight

«Minister Sangiuliano – said Federico Mollicone, president of the Culture commission and signatory with Rossano Sasso (Lega) and Rita Dalla Chiesa (FI) of the discussed amendment to the maneuver that abolishes the 18App – will convene a table in early January for a new regulation involving all trade associations. We are satisfied – he concluded – for what is an action by conservative reformists ». The task of the table will essentially be to define the areas in which the bonus can be spent and, moreover, to avoid scams, penalties should also be forthcoming for merchants who do not apply the procedure correctly. The amendment then withdrawn provided that part of the 230 million euros of the app would be reinvested for workers in the entertainment industry “unlike the previous government, the funds will be increased” on the discontinuity allowance, Mollicone explained again.

Opposition arises

Details still to be defined in the convulsive work to fine-tune the manoeuvre, but these advances are enough to unleash the controversy on an obviously hot topic. “What is happening in these hours is technically one of the biggest scandals I have witnessed since I have been in Parliament,” thunders Matteo Renzi, senator of Action-Italia Viva. “For clarity, 230 million euros that were for young people with 18App are canceled and in the same budget they put 890 million euros for the presidents of Serie A”. Irene Manzi, Pd group leader in the Culture Commission explains: «They cut the funds, complicate the procedures, and conceive access to culture as a prize and not as a universal right. Thus they confirm that distorted idea of ​​merit which is to reward those who already make it, punish those who struggle. A paternalistic vision that penalizes only the youngest and the entire cultural sector». “Madness and absolute lack of common sense of the Meloni government”, claims the group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the culture commission in the Chamber Anna Laura Orrico.

Also criticize the categories

But it is above all the categories that are critical. “We are very worried,” says IEA president Ricardo Franco Levi. “Not only does the Isee threshold exclude a significant part of the boys, but the very complicated procedures necessary to access the provision will also discourage all the others”. Thus, he adds, “a measure that has achieved results of absolute importance is weakened, conquering the reading – according to Istat data – 183 thousand young people who had abandoned it in the years preceding the maturity”. Federculture therefore asks that the Government accept the request that comes from all the organizations and cultural operators to leave the law unchanged, except to subsequently open a discussion table to evaluate any modifications or evolutionary forms of the provision.