the curiosities of the film on Rai 1

Helen Mirren guides a young man to discover the art of cooking in Love, cooking and curry, set in a small village in southern France.

Helen Mirren guide Love, cooking and currya sentimental comedy airing tonight, Wednesday 19 July 2023on Rai 1. It is not a first vision, considering that the film dates back to 2014, but a sweet romantic date and self-discovery. Madame Mallory is a woman with flair, cook of the renowned French restaurant Saule Pleureur, but since her husband passed away cooking has become her world, albeit with less passion that has gradually run out, only to then rekindle like burning stoves with the arrival of an aspiring cook with the right spark.

Love, cooking and curry: plot and trivia of the film with Helen Mirren

Set in FranceLove, Cooking and Curry tells the story of an Indian family who arrives in the quaint village of Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val, located in the South of France, and by pure chance he finds an old ruin, positioned in front of a splendid restaurant – that of Madame Mallory – with great potential. The head of the Kadam family he immediately senses that this could be their new home and so he buys the location where he opens mumbai house. Madame Mallory, however, operates only 30 meters away from the restaurant and does not appreciate their cuisine. Despite the initial wrong footing and the strong rivalry, Madame Mallory will be able to find a diamond in the rough in Hassan. His passion for French haute cuisine and his romantic interest in the beautiful and talented Marguerite (Madame Mallory’s sous chef) will make him the perfect student. Thanks to his skills, Hassan will be able to combine new flavors and allow two cultures to co-exist.

A first curiosity to know is the inspiration behind the film, which is based on the romanzo The Hundred-Foot Journey Of Richard C. Morais, translated into Italian with Madame Mallory and the little Indian chef. However, there is a difference: while the novel set the story in the 1990s, the film decided to make it more modern by setting it in present-day France. Thanks to her performance, Helen Mirren earned an ai Golden Globe nomination as best actress (the victory, however, went to Amy Adams per Big Eyes). The last curiosity concerns the location: much of the film was shot in the real quaint village of Saint-Antonin-Noble-Van where just under 2000 inhabitants live. Other locations have equally involved France and also some areas of Holland.

