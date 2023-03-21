For a few weeks the vice president France Marquez It has been the target of strong criticism from some citizens who question that it uses private transport for its trips, something that the policy of the Historical Pact has mentioned that it must do since it ensures that in the past it has been the victim of attacks and frustrated attacks.

Precisely one of the people who join this wave of criticism is the content creator Daneidy Barrera, better known in the world of social networks as Epa Colombia.

It was in the middle of an interview that the businesswoman also spoke about the subject with a curious invitation that caused all kinds of reactions and comments on social networks.

“As for France, oh my dear. Let’s make a video of you and me together throwing money from the helicopter”were the words of the influencer who caused laughter in the announcer of the program who did not hide the strong vainazo on his face.

It should be noted that the vice president has confronted those who do not seem to agree with her taking a helicopter to her home in Dapa, well, you mentioned that he will not put his life in danger although many do not understand it, especially when some precedents have already appeared like when they placed 8 kilos of explosives in the vicinity of his home.

“I am very sorry, that they go and sue me if I am doing something very wrong, but after having experienced a frustrated attack on the road that leads to my house, I am not going to give them the luxury of facilitating the conditions so that they kill me faster “He said a few days ago to Semana.