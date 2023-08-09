The current balance is shocking: Russia lost 820 soldiers in Ukraine yesterday

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 last year, Russian forces have lost a total of 251,620 soldiers, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. This emerges from a General Staff report quoted by The Kyiv Independent. The day before alone, Russia is said to have lost 820 soldiers.

But it was not only in terms of personnel that Russia suffered heavy losses. The report, relied on by The Kyiv Independent, also lists significant material losses: including 4,262 tanks, 8,290 armored fighting vehicles and 315 aircraft. It was also mentioned that Russia lost 4,175 drones, 711 multiple missile systems and 18 boats.

The release of this data by the Ukrainian General Staff, as reported by The Kyiv Independent, shows the extent of the conflict and the heavy losses suffered by Russian forces since the invasion began.

