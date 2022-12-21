The current infected people in Anhui are still mainly young and middle-aged people, and most of them are spread by collective units

The reporter learned from the 73rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Anhui Province on the 21st that the current infected people in the province are still mainly young and middle-aged people, and most of them are spread by collective units. Before the Spring Festival, the epidemic will spread from urban areas to rural areas.

Liu Zhirong, director of the Anhui Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that since the optimization of epidemic prevention measures, Anhui Province has faced new situations and new tasks in epidemic prevention and control, and has adjusted its focus of work in a timely manner. Self-test, fever clinic visits and test results, relying on sentinel hospitals and sentinel communities to carry out monitoring of residents’ new coronavirus infection, carry out whole genome sequencing to monitor the mutation of epidemic strains, continue to strengthen epidemic analysis and judgment, and continuously optimize prevention and control measures and provide a reference for adjusting medical supply services.

According to monitoring data, the infection rate of the new coronavirus among residents in Anhui Province has gradually increased recently, the positive rate of nucleic acid testing and antigen testing has been increasing, the number of daily visits to fever clinics in various places is also increasing, and the spread of the epidemic is accelerating. At present, the infected people in this province are still mainly young and middle-aged people, and most of them are transmitted by collective units; vulnerable groups such as those under 3 years old and over 60 years old account for about 10%. The proportion of “old and young” will gradually increase.

The results of virus sequencing show that the current epidemic virus strains in Anhui Province are mainly Omicron BA.5.2 and BF.7, and the two types of mutant strains are intertwined and prevalent. No strains such as XBB and BQ.1 have been found yet.

According to the spread of the new crown virus and the calculation results of related models, the epidemic situation in Anhui Province will continue to accelerate for some time in the future. The province is expected to usher in the first wave of epidemic peaks at the end of this month or early next month, mainly in urban areas. With the population flow before the Spring Festival, the epidemic will spread from urban areas to rural areas, and may usher in a second wave of peaks. (End) (Reporter Wu Lan)