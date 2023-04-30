“The current pension system did not fulfill the purpose of universal coverage in the country”: Petro

Petro affirmed that the current system is not fulfilling its purpose and that the poorest have no pension.

During the closing of the 16th Congress of the Colombian Association of Pension and Unemployment Fund Administrators (Asofondos), the president presented the Pension Reform project ‘Change for Old Age’, filed last March before the Congress of the Republic. The project is based on four fundamental pillars: solidarity, semi-contributory, contributory and voluntary savings.

Petro affirmed that the current system is not fulfilling its purpose and that the poorest have no pension. «To whom does the Government pay the budget for pensions? To the poorest? No, the poorest have no pension, the coffee farmer has no pension. There is no farmer who has a pension. And in the cities there are very few pensioners in the popular neighborhoods, “she said.

It may interest you: Unfavorable image of Francia Márquez went from 18% to 52%

The president also stressed that the individual savings scheme with solidarity, introduced in 1993 and administered by private pension funds, did not give the expected results. Contributions to the pension system and the possibility of saving have been declining steadily since 2010. The President pointed out that private pension funds should bring into the country pension savings that are outside of Colombia, given the collapse of foreign markets.

Likewise, the Head of State indicated that, in Colombia, with the current model, the poorest cannot retire.

“Who does the government pay the pension budget to? To the poorest? No, the poorest have no pension, the coffee farmer has no pension. There is no farmer who has a pension. And in the cities there are very few pensioners in the popular neighborhoods, ”he said.