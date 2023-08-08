The current stock exchanges CHART SHOW #31 – Video

Christopher Geyer

Technical Analyst

Christoph Geyer has been active in the stock exchange and banking business for over 40 years and has been analyzing stocks, markets and commodities on a technical basis ever since. He is the author of the textbooks “The easy way to make money with technical analysis” and “Simply earn money with MoneyManagement” published by Wiley Verlag. In the VTAD (Association of Technical Analysts Germany) he is deputy regional manager in Frankfurt and trainer for prospective technical analysts.

Geyer holds a degree as a technical analyst (CFTe Certified Financial Technician). After the two 3rd places in the Technical Analyst Awards (for 2009 and 2010) of the Börsenzeitung, Geyer achieved 1st place in 2011. He is a trainer and gives lectures and customer events. Current dates can be found on his homepage www.christophgeyer.de find.

