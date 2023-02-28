“The whole world fights if I leave an inheritance/

With that phrase, Diomedes Díaz immortalized troubles and curses that inheritances can bring.

THE PYLON brings you a list of the most remembered cases of ‘inheritance fights’ which unfortunately ended in tragedy in the Caesar department.

1. The most recent case happened on February 24, 2023 in Becerril, Cesar, where two people were injured with a firearm and a knife, respectively, in a fight caused by the inheritance dispute.

The victims were identified as Jesus Sanchez Castilla42 years old, hit in the face by shotgun pellets, and Diego Enrique Torres Basto26 years old, wounded in the scalp by a knife.

The two subjects clashed in the village of Santa Fe, in the corregimiento de Estados Unidos, due to a dispute over some land.

2. Another similar case occurredOn July 26, 2013, when with a shotgun, Luis Osorio Garcia shot his brother Diomedes at close range for a land inheritance. The confrontation occurred after a discussion on the property of the farm where they lived.

The events occurred in the village of La Guajirita, jurisdiction of Becerril, Cesar. Apparently, in an act of rage in dispute over landLuis Osorio pulled the trigger of a shotgun 16 caliber, at close range, shooting his brother in the chest, what caused his death in an instantaneous manner.

The victim and the perpetrator are brothers of accordion player Dagoberto ‘El Negrito’ Osorio and Vallena music singer Pedro ‘Pellito’ Osorio.

3. Due to an inheritance dispute, Yanci Enrique Arciniega Amaya37, was killed in Valledupar on January 13, 2016. According to the police report, Arciniega Amaya was with his sentimental partner at the sister’s house, when a discussion arose over the succession process of the house that their mother had left them.

In the midst of the discussion she was having with her sister, her own nephew he came furious and pointed at her, then he pointed at Yanci Enrique, shooting him in the neck.

Some time later it was learned that the man who shot Yanci Enrique Arciniega Amaya He turned himself in in the company of his lawyer before the competent authorities to respond as allegedly responsible for the crime of homicide.

