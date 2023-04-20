The curtain opens at La Casa Centro Cultural

The center of Medellín celebrates the opening of a new theater for the city.

When a group of three friends decided to turn an emblematic internet cafe into a 24-hour cultural center for the city, the bets were divided. How to inhabit the word, the arts and culture in an old house on Maracaibo street, in an area of ​​the city dedicated to commerce and without financial support from institutions or the municipal administration? Eight years of uninterrupted activities proved them right.

It is that in 2016, on Maracaibo street between Junín and Sucre, La Casa Centro Cultural was born, a titanic dream that has become a benchmark for being a space for traditional and alternative cultural manifestations, a place that celebrates diversity, that privileges the word, expression and freedom, and that advances a firm commitment to the conservation of heritage as something alive and inhabited.

Voices and city events

The House has been inhabited by dissimilar voices from culture, the arts, academia, the public, and leisure. Personalities such as María Cristina Restrepo, Manel Velandia, Luz Gabriela Gómez, Ricardo Silva Romero, Pablo Montoya, Gilmer Mesa, Luz María Tobón, Juan Gómez Martínez, Memo Ánjel, among others; and also university students, poets’ collectives, peace signers, sex workers, collectives, human rights groups, to name a few.

In their daily work, continuous programming is offered. Important city events such as Maracaibo Tells its Storythe festival between languagesthe party of city ​​letters and the emblematic From the balconylyrical songs from city balconies, as a cultural gift to ordinary citizens.

Besides. The House always finds diverse programming, thanks to the fact that it has been the permanent or temporary headquarters of different groups and collectives such as Teatro El Nombre, Divina Obscenidad Teatro, Las Letras del Jaguar, Las Ojibrotadas, Agrafena, La Buerta de los Poetas, the Oropéndola choirs and lyrids.

open the curtain

It is that the theater has always called them. Shortly after his birth, La Casa Centro Cultural was filled with theater. Its resident groups as well as other local, national or international companies have performed in its spaces. However, its managers persisted in a permanent concern “We have long dreamed of a dignified space for the performing arts. The House needed a theater for groups without headquarters and for those groups that visited us from other cities” says Juan David Belalcázar, director of the cultural center.

And with more passion than money, with a dream on the surface, eight years after its creation, for the first time the curtain opens on a space conditioned for this purpose. In this way, the Teatro de La Casa Centro Cultural was born and with it its Theater School, led by the director Ana Milena Restrepo, a performing arts teacher and prolific creator of the city.

Today the center of Medellín and the city celebrate this news. Whenever there is theater there will be questions about life, humanity, dreams or love. A new theater in the center is a commitment to a dynamic territory, with an agenda, to a center to visit, suffer, feel, enjoy, share and inhabit.

It may also interest you: Librarians from the center give life to books in our territory