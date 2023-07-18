The cyclist is himself: ADAC opens a new bike service station

On Monday, the ADAC opened a new bike service station on the Elberadweg in Wehlen. Cyclists can repair minor breakdowns directly there themselves. The station is equipped with all kinds of tools: foot pump including pressure gauge, tire levers, open-end wrenches, adjustable wrenches, screwdrivers, Allen multi-tools and spoke wrenches. Regardless of whether you are an ADAC member or not, the station is open to all cyclists around the clock. There are already a total of six stations in Saxony, in Königstein, Nünchritz, Zeithain, Belgern-Schildau, Dommitzsch, Bad Gottleuba-Berggiesshübel and Oberwiesenthal. Two in Radebeul and Glauchau are to follow in the next few weeks.

