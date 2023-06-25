The cyclist overwhelmed by a pirated car in the Reggio area – Emilia-Romagna has died

The search continues to locate the person responsible

(ANSA) – REGGIO EMILIA, JUNE 25 – The 48-year-old cyclist who was overwhelmed on Saturday afternoon by a pirated car in Viale Bandini in Reggiolo, in the Bassa Reggiana, did not make it. The injuries sustained by the crash were too serious: Loris Forghieri, a worker from Campagnola, was declared dead in the last few hours in the intensive care unit of the Maggiore hospital in Parma.



Meanwhile, the investigations of the Guastalla traffic police continue to try to find the driver of the car, a dark Ford family car, according to the testimonies collected by the investigators. Surveillance cameras in the area are also being examined, to trace who was behind the wheel of the vehicle: the hit-and-run driver is now charged with road homicide and hit and miss. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

