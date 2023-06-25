Home » The cyclist overwhelmed by a pirated car in the Reggio area – Emilia-Romagna has died
News

The cyclist overwhelmed by a pirated car in the Reggio area – Emilia-Romagna has died

by admin
The cyclist overwhelmed by a pirated car in the Reggio area – Emilia-Romagna has died

The search continues to locate the person responsible

(ANSA) – REGGIO EMILIA, JUNE 25 – The 48-year-old cyclist who was overwhelmed on Saturday afternoon by a pirated car in Viale Bandini in Reggiolo, in the Bassa Reggiana, did not make it. The injuries sustained by the crash were too serious: Loris Forghieri, a worker from Campagnola, was declared dead in the last few hours in the intensive care unit of the Maggiore hospital in Parma.

Meanwhile, the investigations of the Guastalla traffic police continue to try to find the driver of the car, a dark Ford family car, according to the testimonies collected by the investigators. Surveillance cameras in the area are also being examined, to trace who was behind the wheel of the vehicle: the hit-and-run driver is now charged with road homicide and hit and miss. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  The party committee team of Jiatong Group held the 2022 democratic life meeting

You may also like

Thousands in torchlight procession for Manuel, youtuber this...

How can the case of Boris Kollár help...

“Gaviria: reality and restlessness”, tribute to his career

Swastika at the Communist Refoundation party in Pavese...

From four to five

Critical situation in seven municipalities of Chocó facing...

Piedmont: Molinari, Cirio is the natural candidate –...

Airport worker dies after being “sucked” into an...

They reveal the first security balance after the...

Two young people hit on the tracks by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy