up to four out of five adults consume coffee daily, and caffeine has become such an obvious part of everyday life that we easily forget what a powerful tool it is. Above all, from the point of view of better performance. And not only at work, but also in sports – both recreational and elite.

The fact that even in 2003 caffeine was a prohibited substance is telling. One of the arguments why the World Anti-Doping Organization removed it from the list was its popularity and widespread use, which made life difficult for athletes, as it became more and more difficult to avoid caffeine.

Thanks to the change, since 2004, athletes can make the most of the potential of caffeine, which according to experts can help increase performance by up to five percent. However, several factors are important. From the correct dosage to timing to factors we cannot influence – genetics, gender or age.

The potential of caffeine was fully realized in the past by Stephanie Gaudre, a former successful mountain bike racer and now a nutritionist and fitness trainer, who now describes for the New York Times what happened when she switched coffee to herbal tea for two years.

When Stephanie Gaudre gave up coffee and replaced it with tea, she had one goal in mind. Better performance in races.

The absence of coffee was supposed to rid the body of caffeine, so that the body would react to it more intensively before the race and help the cyclist to get a better position. After long months without caffeine, she drank one coffee during the warm-up and another shortly before the start.

Today, she is convinced that it paid off. In 2010, at the start, she felt euphoric, focused and mentally prepared for the race. She won the amateur version of the popular Kenda Cup race.

But was denying herself coffee really necessary and did it really help the cyclist to win? The opinion of scientists is