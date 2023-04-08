Sunday 9 April 2023, in prime time on Italia 1, the film arrives “The Cyclone” directed and performed by Leonardo Pieraccioni. Heritage film of the Italian cinematographic panorama,

“Il Ciclone” tells the story of Levante Quarini (Pieraccioni), who lives with his sister Selvaggia, his brother Libero and his father Osvaldo, in a farmhouse immersed in the Tuscan countryside. Their lives, but also those of the whole neighboring country, will suddenly be turned upside down by the arrival of a bus carrying a company of flamenco dancers, who will ask them for hospitality. “Tappami Levante, tap me”, “Dos los ramatos”, “Good evening to all, Spanish and non!”, are just some of the memorable jokes that made the film an evergreen and that will not stop making you laugh over time.